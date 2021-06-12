Community notes

Coffee with the Chief

On June 19 from 9:30-11 a.m. the Mooresville Police Department will sponsor a Coffee with the Chief in the bandshell at Liberty Park. Chief Ron Campurciani will speak on what MPD has accomplished since his arrival, their future plans, and then take questions from the community. There will be coffee, juice and biscuits for all as long as they last.

Ice cream social

Felicity Manor Come for the Scoop Ice Cream Social will be held July 11 from 2:30-4 p.m. All Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families are invited to drop in at Freedom Christian Center 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville for the free ice cream event. Organizers plan on having the event outside with ice cream, all the toppings and homemade brownies.

Parking lot bazaar