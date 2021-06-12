Community notes

Coffee with the Chief
On June 19 from 9:30-11 a.m. the Mooresville Police Department will sponsor a Coffee with the Chief in the bandshell at Liberty Park. Chief Ron Campurciani will speak on what MPD has accomplished since his arrival, their future plans, and then take questions from the community. There will be coffee, juice and biscuits for all as long as they last.
Ice cream social
Felicity Manor Come for the Scoop Ice Cream Social will be held July 11 from 2:30-4 p.m. All Mooresville area widows and widowers and their families are invited to drop in at Freedom Christian Center 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville for the free ice cream event. Organizers plan on having the event outside with ice cream, all the toppings and homemade brownies.
Parking lot bazaar
The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will be sponsoring a parking lot bazaar July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. Vendor spaces are available for those wanting to participate, and must be purchased by July 29. Vendors purchase two parking spaces 18’ by 18’ at a cost of $25. Those wishing may sell from their car and the empty parking space beside as well. No vehicles in the extra spaces. To purchase spaces, contact Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or dauten@sainttherese.net. Several items are prohibited to be sold including cribs, car seats, mattresses, walkers and firearms.
Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions. Vendors selling water, soda or food will have a $10 surcharge. For more information about the event, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.
Artwork on display
There is a duo exhibition going on of the artwork of Brenda Pokorney and Elijah Kell. The exhibit, entitled Glass in Bloom, is in the Skylight Gallery in Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville and will be held through July 29. An opening reception is planned for Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Senior prom
The senior prom, “Fab at Sixty,” which will be held June 19 from 7-11 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville. Save this date for some fun, food and fellowship. Cost for the event is $30 per person and $50 per couple.
For additional information about the prom, contact Gloria Leach, glorialeach085@gmail.com. Payment via Cashapp, $GloriaFlat.
Healthy joints
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar, “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring Orthopedic Nurse Navigator Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar will be June 22 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
The presentation will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions afterwards.
Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.
For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.