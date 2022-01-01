Community notes

Park program

All are invited to join a park ranger Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman, for an imaginary trip down the Catawba River to see how things that could happen upstream can affect those at the state park. Participants will learn about different types of water pollution with a hands-on activity. Meet in the auditorium in the visitors center.

Film classes

Filmmaker Benny Vink will teach a film class entitled, “Story Telling with Film” for youth at the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive. The film lessons will be held every Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 10 until Feb. 2.

Class planned

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an infant care class Jan. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is required, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.