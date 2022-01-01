Community notes

Park program
All are invited to join a park ranger Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman, for an imaginary trip down the Catawba River to see how things that could happen upstream can affect those at the state park. Participants will learn about different types of water pollution with a hands-on activity. Meet in the auditorium in the visitors center.
Film classes
Filmmaker Benny Vink will teach a film class entitled, “Story Telling with Film” for youth at the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive. The film lessons will be held every Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 10 until Feb. 2.
Class planned
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an infant care class Jan. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is required, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.
For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. If you have any questions about the class, email: amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.
Grief support
Grief and stress are stored in our bodies. Through a sequence of stretching and breathing techniques, the Stretch and Breathe class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress.
This free virtual class will begin Jan. 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will meet every Tuesday throughout January. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Play scheduled
Davidson Community Players’ The Connie Company will be performing “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. The production will be directed by Jessica Zingher. For details about Davidson Community Players and the Connie Company, visit www.DavidsonCompanyPlayers.org or call the DCP office at 704-892-7953.