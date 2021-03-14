Community notes

Seed Day
According to the South Iredell Senior Center Facebook page, March 20 is National Plant a Seed Day. The notice also shared the invitation to come by the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, on March 15 to pick up a packet of seeds to help celebrate the day.
Support group
Carolina Caring offers an online support group entitled “Support for the Journey” on the second and fourth Wednesdays of March and April from 4-5 p.m. This group is open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.
The group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Microwave recipes
The Catawba County Library is hosting a series designed to teach teens how to make hearty, filling dishes using the microwave. April Vigardt from the N.C. Cooperative Extension will lead 30-minute Zoom sessions demonstrating how to assemble and cook the simple but delicious meals.
The library will provide some ingredients for each recipe in weekly kits, but if registration fills up, teens are welcome to attend the Zoom session by supplying their own ingredients or to simply watch and learn the process.
The next recipes are for microwave enchiladas March 17; chili March 24; and eggless chocolate mug cake March 31. To register for any or all of the sessions, visit https://tinyurl.com/CatCoMicrowave or call 828-465-8665.
Virtual bingo
Join Carolina Caring, along with other individuals who have experienced loss, for an evening of lighthearted fun March 29 from 7-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. The group will meet via Zoom, but registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201 by March 15 to regi- ster and receive a bingo card.
Art workshop
Mooresville Arts will be presenting a four-day workshop conducted by watercolorist Fred Graff at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville, on April 25-28. Inside and outside areas will be available for both painting and eating, and COVID restrictions will be observed.
Registrations for the workshop are being taken. An early bird special for the event is $400 for Mooresville Arts members and $450 for nonmembers until March 31. Cost from April 1-15 is $450 for Mooresville Arts members and $500 is nonmembers. There is a $100 deposit required. For details, visit www.mooresvillearts.org.
Friday fish dinners
The Knights of Columbus Local Council 7406 traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. Due to COVID, the council has teamed up with Showmars in Mooresville to support the LAMB Program (Least Among My Brethren), which helps people with intellectual disabilities.
For every person who mentions LAMB when buying a Friday fish dinner or any other food item on the menu at the Showmars Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Call 704-662-3383 and be sure to mention the purchase is to support LAMB.
The remaining dates for the Friday fish dinners helping to benefit LAMB include March 19 and 26 and April 2. Details about LAMB: visit https://www.lambnc.org/.
Hospital classes
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and a tour during March. Registration is required for each, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com to discuss other options. Events are:
Free interactive tour, set for March 15 at 1 p.m., involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Infant/CPR class will be March 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Please note this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education classes are planned for March 17 and 24 from 6:30-9 p.m. each day. The two-part course classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Weight loss
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The next March online seminar will be at 6:30 p.m. March 22. Those interested are encouraged to secure their online reservation early. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the seminar with a question and answer period to follow. To register or to get more information, visit LRNMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com for upcoming dates and times.
Community challenge
To help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, the club is asking participants to perform any community service infusing the number 30 through March 21 and then share your photographs on the club’s social media which includes, Facebook, Mooresvillelknexchangeclub; Instagram, mvlknexchangeclub; or LinkedIn, mvlknexchangeclub; and post to hashtag #beworthyforthirty.
The challenge, “Be Worthy For Thirty,” could include ideas like creating 30 care packages for the homeless, donating 30 cans of food, reading to a child for 30 minutes, donating $30 to a charity, volunteering 30 minutes of your time, sending 30 cards to veterans, planting 30 flowers for a neighbor or performing 30 small acts of kindness, or choose one of your own.
Virtual ‘mourning’ coffee group set
Grief can be a lonely experience. Grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good ‘Mourning’ Coffee Group, a virtual and informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.
This online group meets every third Friday in March and April via Zoom beginning at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited. To register visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.