Community notes

For every person who mentions LAMB when buying a Friday fish dinner or any other food item on the menu at the Showmars Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Call 704-662-3383 and be sure to mention the purchase is to support LAMB.

The remaining dates for the Friday fish dinners helping to benefit LAMB include March 19 and 26 and April 2. Details about LAMB: visit https://www.lambnc.org/.

Hospital classes

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple online classes and a tour during March. Registration is required for each, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com to discuss other options. Events are:

Free interactive tour, set for March 15 at 1 p.m., involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.