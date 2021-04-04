Community notes

Blood drive

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville, will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive April 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: ProspectPresbyterianChurch or call Virginia Stewart at 704-664-1514 to schedule an appointment.

Springfest exhibit

Mooresville Arts’ Springfest exhibit is currently on display and will be available for viewing until May 27. An open house will be held April 16 from 6-8 p.m. for the public to see the winners of the exhibit. Kristen Van Diggelen Sloan is serving as the judge for this year’s event.

Benefit car show

Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation will hold its first annual car show fundraiser hosted by GoPro Motorplex on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration will be held the day of the fundraiser at $25 per car entry. Judging will start at noon, and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

In addition to the car show, the event will have raffles, including a 50/50 raffle, food from Willie B’s BBQ, Cold Skool Ice Cream Truck, a bounce house, DJ and Dancing Davis apparel for sale.