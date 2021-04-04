Community notes

Blood drive
Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville, will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive April 8 from 2-6:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: ProspectPresbyterianChurch or call Virginia Stewart at 704-664-1514 to schedule an appointment.
Springfest exhibit
Mooresville Arts’ Springfest exhibit is currently on display and will be available for viewing until May 27. An open house will be held April 16 from 6-8 p.m. for the public to see the winners of the exhibit. Kristen Van Diggelen Sloan is serving as the judge for this year’s event.
Benefit car show
Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation will hold its first annual car show fundraiser hosted by GoPro Motorplex on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration will be held the day of the fundraiser at $25 per car entry. Judging will start at noon, and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
In addition to the car show, the event will have raffles, including a 50/50 raffle, food from Willie B’s BBQ, Cold Skool Ice Cream Truck, a bounce house, DJ and Dancing Davis apparel for sale.
All are invited to come out for a fun-filled day and help support the Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its chicken and dumpling dinner April 9 from 5-8 p.m. The meal is a drive-thru only event and will include homemade chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. Cost is $9 for adult plates and $5 for a small/child’s plate. For additional information, call 704-663-3683.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a GriefShare class on Saturdays beginning April 10 through May 8, except May 1, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost for the event is free; however, those attending should register at the church’s website, shearerpca.org. For more information, call Jim Bigler, coordinator, at 704-236-7570.
Weight loss seminars
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The free, April online seminars, led by Ryan Heider, MD, medical director of the center, will be April 14 and 26 at 6:30 p.m. on both days.
A question and answer period will follow. To register or to get more information, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com to see upcoming dates and times.
Virtual ‘mourning’ coffee group set
Grief can be a lonely experience. Grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good ‘Mourning’ Coffee Group, a virtual and informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.
This online group meets every third Friday in April via Zoom beginning at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.