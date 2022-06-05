Community notes

Dedication ceremony

The Mooresville Garden Club is sponsoring a Blue and Gold Star Marker Dedication, and the community is invited to this attend this celebration honoring Blue and Gold Star families. The event will be held June 14 at 9 a.m. at the Willow Valley Cemetery, 464 E. McLelland Ave. Refreshments will follow at Richard’s Coffee Shop, located at 165 N. Main St.

Those interested in attending this special event are asked to RSVP by June 7 to Barb by calling 281-728-6472 or emailing blbesecker@gmail.com.

Senior prom planned

The Fab at Fifty-Five+ event is approaching. A senior prom is scheduled for June 18 with lots of fun activities on the menu. Mooresville’s second annual senior prom for seniors age 55 and over will be from 7-11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Gateway Boulevard in Mooresville. There will be dinner, dancing, a scavenger hunt, comic entertainment by comedian Church Mother Zelma and more.

Cost is $50 for single and $90 for couple. Payment can be made via Givelify App, Cash App: $FOFMI. For additional information, call Pastor Gloria Leach at 443-326-1943 or glorialeach085@gmail.com.

Safety training

The Lake Norman Chamber will be hosting, Learn Today, Live Tomorrow!, an American Heart Association Basic Life Support for Health care Providers training June 25 from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its 19900 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius, location.

The four-hour course, which is taught for the person with formal medical training, will be presented by Jaracz Swain, owner of Safety Net. It is offered through the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce and Safety Net to all, both chamber members and nonmembers, at a discounted rate of $55. Preregistration is required as class size is limited to 16. Upon completion, individuals will receive a two-year certification through the American Heart Association in basic life support.

Preregister through the chamber office at 704-892-1922, www.lakenormanchamber.org or call 704-493-666. Learn more about Safety Net by visiting www.CPRSafetyNET.com.

Healthy joints seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar June 21 from noon to 1 p.m. entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, orthopedic nurse navigator, as presenter. There will be an opportunity for questions afterward.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Weight loss

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The first in-person seminar will be June 8 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar is scheduled for June 27 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300 in Mooresville. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director, will lead the seminars with a question and answer period to follow each. For details and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

Sneaker Soiree

Get ready for a fun and festive night celebrating Girls on the Run’s fifth annual Sneaker Soiree. Tickets are on sale now for this special event, which is planned for Oct. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Mooresville’s The Venues at Langtree, 554 Langtree Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a dinner, drinks, and dancing, a silent and live auction, the wine pull, shopping with Kendra Scott and crowd games for amazing prizes.

Bring your family, friends, and co-workers to this fun-filled evening. Sponsorships are available for businesses that include tickets to the event as a perfect networking opportunity and night out for co-workers. Visit https://SneakerSoiree22.givesmart.com for tickets, to browse auction items and for additional information about the event.

Volunteers needed

Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, has a need for volunteers to help in multiple areas at the center. These include food servers, activity leader, class instructor, marketing and design, facility monitor, volunteer coordinator, front desk, fundraising and photographers.

Those interested in helping in one of the above areas, a position not listed, or if one has a special talent to share, then complete an application for and background check, attend orientation and training. Have questions or want to donate? Call the center at 980-435-5171.

Center classes

The chair strength and balance class has resumed at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. This free, low intensity chair class meets on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. and is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. Registration is not needed. Just come and have fun.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during June. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

An interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center, which involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Scheduled for June 27 from noon to 1 p.m., it is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant care class will be June 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class is scheduled for June 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Childbirth education is a two part course and is planned for June 15 and 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

Infant/child CPR class is planned for June 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.