Community notes

Ice cream

social

Felicity Manor is inviting all Mooresville area widows and widowers, along with their families, to come and enjoy complimentary ice cream sundaes, featuring homemade brownies and all the toppings. This third annual Come for the Scoop ice cream event will be held July 10 from 2:30-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville.

You can RSVP on their Facebook page or it will be fine if you just show up, noted founder Jill Lowe. To learn more, visit the website at www.felicitymanor.org.

Free hot

dogs

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., will be providing free hot dogs Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. This will be outside under the outdoor shelter. Community members, especially children and those in need of a meal are invited to join them.

Celebration

planned

The Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman is sponsoring it Field of Flags and flags are available for purchase. Go online to https://mooresvillelknexchange.org/ and purchase one there or visit the Lowe’s YMCA field, 170 Joe Knox Ave., where the flags are placed and will be on display through July 5. There will be a flag ceremony July 3 in conjunction with the YMCA’s fireworks and the town’s Mooresville on Main concert at the YMCA field beginning at 6 p.m.

Prayer

service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., continues to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Center volunteers

needed

Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, has a need for volunteers to help in multiple areas at the center. These include food servers, activity leader, class instructor, marketing and design, facility monitor, volunteer coordinator, front desk, fundraising and photographers.

Those interested in helping in one of the above areas or a position not listed or, if one has a special talent to share, then complete an application for a background check, attend orientation and training. Have questions or want to donate? Call the center at 980-435-5171.