Community notes

Community breakfast

Sharing the love of Jesus, Vanderburg Methodist Church, located at 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, would like to invite all to a community breakfast consisting of pancakes and sausage Feb. 11 from 8-10 a.m.

Music jam

Picking at the Bridge, an informal time to jam with other musicians, will be held At The Bridge Church, 2940 Charlotte Hwy. All skill levels are invited to come Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your favorite music to share. Light snacks will be provided. For additional information, call Jeff Imbody at 980-621-7242

Bishop to visit

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church invites everyone to meet Bishop Jennifer Brooke-Davidson. She will be celebrating services of baptism and confirmation. Bishop Brooke-Davidson will be participating Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. and will enjoy meeting everyone after the service.

St. Patrick’s is located at 164 Fairview Road Mooresville. For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.

Garden club celebration

The Mooresville Garden Club, which was formed in 1948 and federated in 1952, is making plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary. In preparation of this milestone event, they are searching for memorabilia of garden club items since the formation of the club to the current time.

For those who would like to share items with the club for the observance, please contact Robin Perry, chairperson of the club’s anniversary celebration, at Mcg75th@yahoo.com.

Blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Feb. 1 in the hospital’s Community Rooms A and B from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive is open to the public, and appointments are recommended. You will need to bring photo identification with you, and masks are required.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC” to schedule an appointment.

Pancake breakfast

The Men of the Rock at Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community pancake breakfast Feb. 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Chicken and dumpling

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be Feb. 3 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw/applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Jan. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carry out and dine in. Cost is $10 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Parenting classes

Pharos Parenting will be offering a variety of parenting classes to offer guidance and provide a helping hand. The classes, which are free to the community thanks to their educational class sponsor Raymer Oil Company, will all be held at the Pharos Parenting office, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville.

Classes include General Parenting held Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. through March 7 and April 4-June 6; Love and Logic, which will meet Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. through Feb. 22, and participants must have a child who is 5+ years of age; Families in Treatment and Recovery from Substance Abuse, which meets Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-May 8 and April 5-June 14; Best Beginnings and will meet Mondays from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 6-March 13; and Parenting An Older Child with class times set for Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. March 8-May 10. Participants must have a child who is age 5+.

To register for the classes, call 704-878-2227. For additional information about Pharos, visit pharosparenting.org.

Bible study

Wednesday Bible Study at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, has resumed and meets at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.

Book swap

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having a book swap Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Art lecture series

Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April 2023 in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave.

The first lecture, entitled, The Selection Process of a Juried Exhibit with Marisa Pascucci, will be Jan. 22 from 2-3 p.m. Take a gallery tour with Marisa Pascucci as she shares a behind the scenes perspective on being an exhibit juror for the 10th Anniversary Winter Juried Exhibit.

Discover more, learn about the instructor and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.