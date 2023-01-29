Community notes

Special events

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, will be offering two special programs in February. The first will be a two-hour Loss of Spouse seminar offered Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

The second event, planned for Feb. 11, will be the beginning of a 13-week GriefShare program scheduled from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Community breakfast

Sharing the love of Jesus, Vanderburg Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Highway, would like to invite all to a community breakfast consisting of pancakes and sausage Feb. 11 from 8-10 a.m.

Bluegrass concert

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, will be sponsoring a bluegrass concert featuring the band, The Grass Strings, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church hosts concerts on the first Saturday of each month, and all are invited.

Blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Feb. 1 in the hospital’s Community Rooms A and B from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drive is open to the public, and appointments are recommended. You will need to bring photo identification with you, and masks are required.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC” to schedule an appointment.

Pancake breakfast

The Men of the Rock at Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community pancake breakfast Feb. 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be Feb. 3 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw/applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Garden club celebration

The Mooresville Garden Club, which was formed in 1948 and federated in 1952, is making plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary. In preparation of this milestone event, members are searching for memorabilia of garden club items since the formation of the club to the current time.

Those who would like to share items for the observance should contact Robin Perry, chairperson of the club’s anniversary celebration, at Mcg75th@yahoo.com.

Bible study

Wednesday Bible Study at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, has resumed and meets at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” on Feb. 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.