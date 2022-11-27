Community notes

Mittens and Meals

The Mooresville Youth Council is sponsoring a holiday supply drive, Mittens and Meals, to benefit The Christian Mission. Donations of any nonperishable food items and clothing are being collected until Dec. 7. The Mooresville Museum is serving as a collection site.

Christmas concert

Robin Bullock will be returning to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, for a Christmas concert Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Bullock is an internationally recognized master Celtic instrumentalist on the guitar, cittern and mandolin. He brings the carols and hymns spanning over 600 years to life. They are drawn from his bestselling holiday recordings.

Tickets, at a cost of $15 for single, $25 for couple and $10 for student, will be available at the door. For additional information, call 704-663-5659.

Christmas celebration

The Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will present the annual Mooresville Christmas Celebration on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on both Dec. 3 and 4.

The celebration features more than 100 voices from the church’s sanctuary, children’s, student and outreach choirs and soloists. Music will also be provided by the handbell and chimes choirs and will be accompanied by an orchestra.

The church’s drama team is also featured in this event. All are invited to a reception in the church’s fellowship hall following each performance.

First Baptist Church is located in downtown Mooresville at 150. S. Church St. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., will be hosting its chicken and dumpling dinner Dec. 2. This drive-thru only meal will be 4-7 p.m. at a cost of $10 for adult plates, $5 for a child or small plate and $3 for extra dessert. In addition to the homemade chicken and dumplings, the meal will include green beans, sweet potatoes, applesauce and/or slaw, roll and homemade pound cake or brownies. For details, call 704-663-3683.

Chorus concert

The North Mecklenburg Community Chorus will be presenting a free concert for all ages featuring holiday classics Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, and Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius. There will be a tree lighting and reception to follow at the Dec. 3 event. For additional information, visit www.nmccsings.org.

Greek pastry sale

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Pastry Sale fundraiser is offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the holiday season.

Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 11 and raises money for local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 5 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.