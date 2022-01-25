Community notes

Tax appointments

The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning Feb. 1. The center is at 202 N. Church St., and the phone number is 704-662-3337.

Play scheduled

Davidson Community Players’ The Connie Company will be performing “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. The production will be directed by Jessica Zingher. For details about Davidson Community Players and the Connie Company, visit www.DavidsonCompanyPlayers.org or call the DCP office at 704-892-7953.

Night out

In His Steps, a local, nonprofit all girl Christian dance ministry that has been serving the community for almost 14 years, is offering a free night out for teen girls, ages 13-19. The ministry offers free events called “Elevate,” and this year, they are offering “Elevate TEEN” which is a teen girl’s event that will be hosted by one of their partner churches, Love Lake Norman at 19725 Oak St, Cornelius.