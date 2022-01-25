Community notes

Tax appointments
The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning Feb. 1. The center is at 202 N. Church St., and the phone number is 704-662-3337.
Play scheduled
Davidson Community Players’ The Connie Company will be performing “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. The production will be directed by Jessica Zingher. For details about Davidson Community Players and the Connie Company, visit www.DavidsonCompanyPlayers.org or call the DCP office at 704-892-7953.
Night out
In His Steps, a local, nonprofit all girl Christian dance ministry that has been serving the community for almost 14 years, is offering a free night out for teen girls, ages 13-19. The ministry offers free events called “Elevate,” and this year, they are offering “Elevate TEEN” which is a teen girl’s event that will be hosted by one of their partner churches, Love Lake Norman at 19725 Oak St, Cornelius.
The event will be held Jan. 29 from 5-8:30 p.m. and will offer food, Bible messages with inspirational speakers, worship and a Q&A time for the girls. There will also be a top door prize for the teen girl who brings the most girls with her that night.
For more information, visit www.ihsdance.com and click “Elevate Events” or email Donna at info@ihsdance.com.
Scholarships
The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering one year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022. Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.
Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.