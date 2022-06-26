Community notes

Field of Flags

The Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman is sponsoring its Field of Flags and flags are available for purchase. Visit Josh’s Farmers Market on Saturday and look for the Exchange Club tent, go online at https://mooresvillelknexchange.org/ and purchase one there or visit the Lowe’s YMCA field, 170 Joe Knox Ave., Mooresville, where the flags will be placed July 2. Flags, which can be purchased in memory or in honor of a veteran or first responder, will be on display July 2-5.

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in July entitled, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is set for July 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

M@SA concert

The last concert of the Music at St. Alban’s series is planned for June 26 at 3 p.m. featuring Robin Bullock. The concert will be preceded at 2 p.m. by an interview with the artist under the aegis of DavidsonLearns and followed by a meet-the-artist reception.

The concert will be available via live streaming. Details, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.