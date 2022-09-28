Community notes

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, Mooresville, will be hosting, “The Bible in 31 Days” Oct. 1-31. All are invited to join the every night in October from 7-8 p.m. for preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more, visit the church website at: Lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.

Barbecue scheduled

Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a drive-through barbecue Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until it is gone. Cost is $10 per plate, cash only.

Blood drive

The K of C Blood Drive, conducted by the Red Cross, is planned for Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Saint Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.

Red Cross will conduct the drive-in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. Each donor will receive a $5 e-Gift card via email to a merchant of their choice and a Red Cross T-shirt.

Sign up on-line at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ST%20THERESE.

Joint pain

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free on-demand online seminar in October entitled “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 6-7 p.m.

Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during October. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Events include:

An interactive virtual and on-demand tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free on-demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next on-demand tour is set for Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for Oct. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant care class will be held Oct. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $15.

Infant/child CPR class will be Oct. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $15.

Breastfeeding class is scheduled for Oct. 11 from 6:30-to 9 p.m. Cost is $25.

Childbirth education classes are two parts and will be held via Goggle Meet Oct. 12 and 26 from 6:30-9 p.m. Cost is $50.