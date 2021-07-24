Community notes

Family reunion

After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the Isenhour family is thrilled to announce that their reunion is back on schedule for this year. On Aug. 14, the family and friends will meet just as they have for more than 135 years for a meal and fellowship.

Again this year, they will meet at Shearer Presbyterian Church at the corner of Shearers and Presbyterian roads in the church fellowship hall. The gathering will be called to order at 12:30 p.m. for a short business meeting with a covered dish meal immediately following at approximately 1 p.m.

Plan on joining them for this festive, joyful event. For any questions, call Kevin Johnson at 704-662-8638.

Classes offered

The South Iredell Senior Center will be offering free chair strength and balance classes beginning Aug. 2 from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. at the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. This low intensity chair class is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. An RSVP is required by calling 704-662-3337.

Latin dancing

All are invited to join for Latin Dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, July 25, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Dr., Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person — DJ music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Parents, you are encouraged to bring your children for bowling, game room and eats while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.