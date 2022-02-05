Community notes

Women’s Day of Reflection

All women, high school age to 100, are invited to join for a Women’s Day of Reflection: Planting the Seeds of Faith, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road. The event, which is sponsored by Special Works and Tasks (S.W.A.T.) at the church, will be held in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Rev. Bernard Oleru serving as the presenter.

Lunch will be included. A donation of $5 is required to hold your registration and will be donated to the Backpack Ministry and Food for Days. You are asked to register by Feb. 21 by emailing Alby Halsey at granhalsey@gmail.com.

Weight loss

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar is set for Feb. 28 also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, which is located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the seminar with a question and answer period will follow these presentations.