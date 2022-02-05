Community notes

Women’s Day of Reflection
All women, high school age to 100, are invited to join for a Women’s Day of Reflection: Planting the Seeds of Faith, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road. The event, which is sponsored by Special Works and Tasks (S.W.A.T.) at the church, will be held in the St. Ignatius Day Chapel on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Rev. Bernard Oleru serving as the presenter.
Lunch will be included. A donation of $5 is required to hold your registration and will be donated to the Backpack Ministry and Food for Days. You are asked to register by Feb. 21 by emailing Alby Halsey at granhalsey@gmail.com.
Weight loss
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar is set for Feb. 28 also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, which is located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300.
Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the seminar with a question and answer period will follow these presentations.
If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year. For more information and to register for these free seminars, visit LNRMCSurgicalWegithLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).
Port-A-Pit fundraiser
A Port-A-Pit barbecue chicken fundraiser has been planned with proceeds benefiting Pharos Parenting. Cost for each plate, which includes ½ chicken, beans, slaw, roll and dessert, is $10.
Scheduled for Feb. 9, plates can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pharos, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. All reserved plates must be paid in advance. Delivery will be available in Iredell County for orders of 10 or more plates.
Orders can be made online by visiting PharosParenting.org and scanning the QR code or calling them at 704-878-2227 or by visiting Pharos Parenting at their Statesville location.
While ordering your plate, you might want to consider treating an officer to lunch. If you choose to add an extra plate to your order, they will deliver those plates to law enforcement officers in the community.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during the month of February. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For additional questions about the classes or tours, email amy_cunningham@lrnmc.com.
Events include:
An interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Breastfeeding class is planned for Feb. 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Childbirth education is a two-part course and will be held Feb. 9 and 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
‘Mourning’ coffee break
Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s “Good Mourning Coffee Break,” an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.
The group’s next session will be Feb. 9 from 9-10 a.m. at Hickory Bread Café, 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday. Masks are required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Heart health seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free virtual (online) seminar entitled, “Exercise and Heart Health,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month Awareness. The presentation is scheduled for Feb. 12 at noon and will be presented by Annie Craven, director of Rehabilitation Services at the local hospital.
For more information and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.
Tax appointments
The South Iredell Senior Center has started taking tax appointments. AARP will be at the center Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The center is located at 202 N. Church St., and the phone number is 704-662-3337.
Scholarships
The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering numerous one year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022. Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.
Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesday of February from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.
This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.