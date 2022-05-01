Community notes

Garden club to meet

The Mooresville Garden Club will be meeting May 4 at the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. The program will be about Blue/Gold Star markers presented by Iris Hightower. The club will have a Gold Star dedication on Memorial Day, May 30.

Car show fundraiser

The Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation will hold its second annual car show fundraiser at Mooresville’s GoPro Motorplex, 130 Motorplex Drive. This special event will be held May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a class for all vehicles, and registration will be held at the gate. In addition to the car show, there will be Willie's BBQ, a bounce house and raffle items. All proceeds will go to the foundation.

Volunteers needed

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly, no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in our community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a recent grant from Sam's Club in Mooresville. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, please contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Day of prayer

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting a National Day of Prayer luncheon and prayer time beginning at noon May 5. The church will serve a light lunch and host the time of prayer in honor of this national observance.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays, selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are an ongoing event held each Friday, open to the public from 11 a.m. until, and will be available both dine-in and carryout. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Church yard sale

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting a yard sale May 21 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. No early birds! There will be tons of children's books, furniture, household goods and more. The proceeds will benefit the mission efforts of the Berea Men's Ministry, which supports a variety of missions such as building handicapped ramps, national disaster relief efforts, a medical/dental bus and many others.

Choirs to perform

The Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., will share “Praise Him with Instruments” featuring all its hand bell and chimes choirs May 1 at 6 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.

Groups ringing will include the Praise Ringers; Joyful Chimes; Grace Notes; and Jubilee Bells. The public is invited, and a homemade ice cream fellowship will follow in the fellowship hall.

Details: Visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.

Bike rally

Ministry on the Move will be sponsoring its second annual bike rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Mooresville Middle School, 233 Kistler Farm Road. There will be food, fun and giveaways. Admission is free. For more information, call Cheryl Sedgewick at 443-322-6760 or 704-412-8966.

Free yoga planned

What's better than hanging out with friends and doing yoga in St. Patrick's backyard? Join for one hour of outdoor yoga with a certified instructor on the first Saturday of each month at the Mooresville church, 164 Fairview Road. It is open to all ages and levels of experience. Bring a mat and a beach towel; straps and blocks if desired. Free child care will be provided. Contact 704-663-5659 for more information.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited.