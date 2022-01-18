Community notes

Caregivers’ class

A class entitled “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” will be held at the South Iredell Senior Center in Mooresville beginning Jan. 26 from 9-11 a.m. All ages are welcome to the six-week class, which will meet for 90 minutes each session. There is no charge; however, donations are greatly appreciated.

The class will be led by Jackie Negley, in-home services coordinator and family caregiver specialist with the Iredell County Council on Aging. The class will cover topics including learning how to reduce personal stress, communicating effectively with others, learning how to make tough caregiver decisions and more. For additional details or to register, email Negley at jnegley@iredellcoa.org or call 704-873-5171.

Year of the Tree

2022 is the Year of the Tree for N.C. State Parks. Join a park ranger Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman, to learn about how trees grow and why they are so important. Meet at the Visitor Center. For more information about the programs at the park, call 704-528-6350. All CDC and NC COVID-19 restrictions must be followed.

Scholarships