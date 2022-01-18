Community notes

Caregivers’ class
A class entitled “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” will be held at the South Iredell Senior Center in Mooresville beginning Jan. 26 from 9-11 a.m. All ages are welcome to the six-week class, which will meet for 90 minutes each session. There is no charge; however, donations are greatly appreciated.
The class will be led by Jackie Negley, in-home services coordinator and family caregiver specialist with the Iredell County Council on Aging. The class will cover topics including learning how to reduce personal stress, communicating effectively with others, learning how to make tough caregiver decisions and more. For additional details or to register, email Negley at jnegley@iredellcoa.org or call 704-873-5171.
Year of the Tree
2022 is the Year of the Tree for N.C. State Parks. Join a park ranger Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman, to learn about how trees grow and why they are so important. Meet at the Visitor Center. For more information about the programs at the park, call 704-528-6350. All CDC and NC COVID-19 restrictions must be followed.
Scholarships
The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation is offering numerous one-year scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 each, to local high school seniors graduating in 2022.
Only graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdictions are eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to those they serve.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors at Mooresville, Lake Norman and South Iredell high schools and Pine Lake Preparatory. Home school graduating seniors may also apply if they live in the above mentioned area.
Applications may also be obtained by contacting Frank Owens, chairman of the Mooresville Rescue Square Foundation, at Frankowens777@yahoo.com.
Fish on Fridays
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner Jan. 21 from 5-8 p.m.
Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat-in or takeout will both be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.
Weight loss seminars
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The next online seminar will be Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville.
Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures with a question and answer period to follow. For more information and to register for the free seminar, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during January. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.
For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. If you have any questions about the class, email: amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.
Events are:
Tour of The Storks’ Landing Maternity Center. A virtual interactive tour is Jan. 24 from 6-7 p.m. and involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. It is free to prospective and expectant parents.
Childbirth education class will be held in two parts. The classes are Jan. 19 and 26 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Play scheduled
Davidson Community Players’ The Connie Company will be performing “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” on Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. The production will be directed by Jessica Zingher. For details about Davidson Community Players and the Connie Company, visit www.DavidsonCompanyPlayers.org or call the DCP office at 704-892-7953.
Pancake breakfast
The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast Feb. 5. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.