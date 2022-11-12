Community notes

Chorus concert

The North Mecklenburg Community Chorus will be presenting a free concert for all ages featuring holiday classics Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, and Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius. There will be a tree lighting and reception to follow at the Dec. 3 event. For additional information, visit www.nmccsings.org.

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat-in or takeout will both be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.

Oyster stew fundraiser

Bethel United Methodist Church, 7284 Campground Road, Denver, will sponsor its oyster stew fundraiser Nov. 19 from noon until. In addition to the oyster stew, there will be taco soup, drinks and dessert. Hot dogs will be available free for the kids. Dine-in or drive-thru will be available. The drive-thru will be located behind the fellowship hall.

Veterans event

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., will celebrate our veterans Nov. 13 at 10:15 a.m. All veterans in the community are invited to join this time of thankfulness to those who have served in the military over the years. Families are encouraged to attend with the veteran. A covered dish meal will be after the service. All are asked to bring a dish to share. Special music featuring Veteran's Voices will follow the meal.

Cancer support

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly cancer support group that meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. The group meets in hospital classrooms A & B, with the next meeting planned for Nov. 16. The cancer support group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required. A free lunch is served. Details: visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or call Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859 or by email at Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com

Greek pastry sale

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Pastry Sale fundraiser has launched, offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the busy holiday season. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 11 and raises money for local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 5 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec, 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.

Fundraiser concert

The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra will be performing at a fundraiser benefitting the orchestra. Directed by Frances Blaker, the event will be Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at The Hurt Hub, 210 Delburg St., Davidson. Cost is $50 per person for advance tickets by going to www.ncbo.live/tickets or by visiting the website at www.ncbo.live. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $5 each or five for $20. There will be appetizers, music and more. For additional details, contact Barbara Krumdieck at baroqueorchestra@gmail.com.

St. Alban’s concert

On Nov. 20 at 3 p.m., Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA) will be presenting a concert celebrating the many and varied contributions of Bill Lawing, trumpeter and recently-retired beloved teacher at Davidson College, to the music scene in this area. Beginning at 1:45 p.m. DavidsonLearns will host a discussion with the artists, and a meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert.

The concert will be available via live streaming. Details, visit M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during November. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Events include:

An interactive virtual is planned for Nov. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. The tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant/CPR Class will be held Nov. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth Education is a two-part course with classes held Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.