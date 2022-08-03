Community notes

Revival

Morrows Chapel United Methodist Church, 1536 Brawley School Road, will be hosting its annual revival through Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary using the theme of “Still Here.” The Rev. Jerry Bowman from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Mooresville will be the guest speaker. All are invited.

Tent meeting

A community tent meeting will be held in Mooresville under the big tent Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at 509 S. Broad St. Minister Anthony Hailey of Charlotte will be the guest speaker. Mooresville Christian Outreach and Victory Christian Center are serving as sponsors of the tent meeting. Pastor Jim Carr is senior pastor of Mooresville Christian Outreach, and Pastor Robyn Gool is senior pastor of Victory Christian Center. All are invited.

Camp meeting

Morrows Chapel United Methodist Church, 1536 Brawley School Road, will be celebrating Camp Meeting Sunday, on Aug. 7 during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Dr. Russell Alexander, pastor of the local congregation, will share the message during the service. All are invited.

Concert planned

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting gospel pianist David Musselman in concert Aug. 6. Doors will open for seating at 6:15 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. There is no charge, but a love offering will be taken.

Free hot dogs

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Avenue, is providing free hot dogs Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. This will be outside under the outdoor shelter. Community members, especially children and those in need of a meal, are invited to join them.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., continues to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and its freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Blood drives

Both Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers will be hosting American Red Cross blood drives during August in their mobile units

Davis Regional will host a blood drive Aug. 10 from 12:30-5 p.m. in the front parking lot, 218 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville. Call 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Davis” to schedule an appointment.

On Aug. 24, Lake Norman Regional will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, 131 Medical Park Road, in Mooresville. To schedule an appointment, call 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”

Rummage sale

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, is hosting its rummage sale beginning with a pre-sale Aug. 5 from 4-8 p.m. for a $5 donation at the door. The sale continues Aug. 6 with free entrance from 7:30 to noon and a bag sale — fill a bag for $5 — from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Mooresville community going to St. Therese Little Way Preschool, Community Pregnancy Center, Christian Mission, FeedNC, the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House and St. Therese Catholic Church.

Free yoga

What’s better than hanging out with friends and doing yoga in St. Patrick’s backyard at 164 Fairview Road in Mooresville? Join for one hour of outdoor yoga with a certified instructor beginning at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month through September. The next meeting time is Aug. 6.

The group will meet inside the church if it rains. It is open to all ages and levels of experience. Bring a mat and a beach towel; straps and blocks if desired. Free childcare will be provided. Contact Emily Privette at 919-619-6527 or Hollis Adams at 704-763-8868 for more information.

Summer Supply Drive

FeedNC is sponsoring its Summer Supply Drive on Aug. 6. This year’s goal is 10,000 pounds. Members of The Queen City Corvette Club will be gathering at Alino’s in Mooresville this day around 9:30 a.m. and will caravan in their Corvettes to FeedNC’s South Broad Street location to deliver donations.

Weight loss seminars

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman will be hosting free in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options” this month. The in-person seminar is Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m., and the online seminar will be Aug. 22, also at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Ryan Heider, medical director of the center, will explain surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures.

A question-and-answer period will follow the presentations. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).