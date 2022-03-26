Community notes

Memorial scholarship

In 2022, the fourth annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $2,000 each. Deadline to register is April 1. Recipients will be notified by the week of May 2, and invited to the Girls on the Run 5K set for May 15. The presentation of the awards will be made by Richard Fielding, husband to Rhylee, and his daughters, and recipients will be celebrated by the community of Girls on the Run supporters.

Any girl who has participated in Girls on the Run, third-fifth grades, or Girls on Track, which is now Heart & Sole, sixth-eighth grades, in Iredell, Rowan or Forsyth counties and who will enter college in the fall of 2022 is eligible to apply.

Scholarship guidelines and application can be found at: Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship Application (runsignup.com).

Shred It event

The Mooresville Police Department, 750 W. Iredell Ave., will be hosting a free Shred-it event April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon in the department’s front parking lot. All are invited to bring items, which will be shredded on-site. Because of the number of those anticipated to participate, attendees are encouraged to bring no more than two bank size boxes of items to be shredded. The event will be held rain or shine.

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in April. The seminar, entitled “Joint Pain Treatment Options” is scheduled for April 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Spring EggVenture

Mooresville Parks and Recreation will be offering it Spring EggVenture on April 9 from noon to 4 p.m. This family-friendly fun day will be held at Mazappa Park, 645 Mazeppa Road. All are invited to attend and hunt for hidden eggs and other fun activities throughout the day, including axe throwing, Jackie Phelps and her animal friends, a spring craft and more.

Grief support

Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning March 31 and continuing every Thursday in April from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. The group will also be offered virtually on the same days and times via Zoom. Instructions for participation will be provided at the time of registration.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Benefit concert

Rockin’ for a Reason is coming up April 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Davesté Vineyard in Troutman featuring Too Much. This annual concert will be held to help Pharos Parenting fight child abuse and neglect. Tickets are available and can be purchased at pharosparenting.org.

Summer camp

Registration has begun for the annual summer camp activities which are planned for 2022 through Mooresville Parks and Recreation. Some of the activities offered will be after-school, basketball, soccer, tennis, technology, nature-themed programs and more. Visit mooresvillerecreation.org to view the entire program listing. To register, call 704-663-7026.

Senior Center classes

The chair strength and balance class has resumed at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. This free, low intensity chair class meets on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. and is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. Registration is not needed. Just come and have fun.

Friday Lenten meals

The Knights of Columbus local council traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. COVID restrictions prevent that this year.

Instead, the council has teamed up again with Showmars to support the LAMB (Least Among My Brethren) Foundation, which supports people with intellectual disabilities in North Carolina. For every person who mentions LAMB when buying lunch or dinner at the Mooresville Showmars on a Friday during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Help support LAMB and get your Friday meal (fish or not) at Showmars, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville. Be sure to mention your purchase goes to support LAMB.

For more details about LAMB, visit https://www.lambnc.org.

Senior center class

Caregiver 101 Lunch and Learn class will be offered at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. This class will teach you how to navigate community resources, learn about how to handle being a caregiver and what types of tough decisions are ahead and how to handle a crisis. You must RSVP by March 28. Call 704-662-3337.

Weight loss seminar

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” There will be an online seminar March 28 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Mooresville center. Those interested are encouraged to secure their reservation early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the program with a question and answer period to follow. If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly ones throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

Lunch and learn

All are invited to Prospect Presbyterian Church’s next Lunch n’ Learn event, which is scheduled for March 27 following morning worship at 11:45 a.m. Durden Dean with the Lion’s Club of Mooresville will present information about Camp Dogwood and the many resources the Lion’s Club has available. You are asked to bring your old glasses to donate as well.

A light lunch will be served in the Family Life Center. This free event is open to the public. The Mooresville church is located at 9425 W. N.C. Highway 152. For additional information, call 704-664-1514.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine in and carryout. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Lenten opportunities

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be offering multiple services and study courses during Lent, and all are invited to attend. Worship opportunities include: Morning Prayer on Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 a.m.; Evensong on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Eucharist on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; and group meditation Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Following the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study. All are invited to remain for these events as well.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville is offering a new GriefShare class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.

Bible study

Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, is hosting a new spring Bible study Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in room A201. They will begin Rick Warren’s six week study entitled “The Habits of Happiness.”

Registration is not necessary, but it is always helpful. Visit https://www.willchapumc.org/grow/register.html. All are encouraged and welcome to join them Wednesday evenings.