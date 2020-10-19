Community notes

Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will have its next spaghetti supper Oct. 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for the takeout only meal is $8 per plate and includes a choice of spaghetti with various sauces or chicken Alfredo, salad, bread, dessert and tea or water upon request.
Marine Corps League meets
The Iredell County Marine Corps League, Detachment #1097, will hold its monthly meeting Oct. 22 at the Troutman American Legion Post 401, 301 S. Main St., Troutman. Meet and greet will be from 6:3-7 p.m. with the meeting following from 7-8 p.m. All Marines, FMF Navy Corpsmen and chaplains are invited to attend. For additional information, visit the iredellmcl.org
Trick or treat
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will host a drive-thru trick or treat Oct. 24 from 6-7 p.m. Candy and prizes will be given out by gloved hands or tongs.
Fall Fest
Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be having a drive-thru Fall Fest on Oct. 24 from 2-4 p.m. Those attending are asked to please enter on the west end of the campus and follow the drive through the cemetery and out the east end of the property. All candy will be given in paper bags by volunteers wearing COVID masks and gloves.
Preschool
Little Way Preschool at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, has openings in its Pre-K program. For more information, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool, contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or call 980-444-2305.
Fun at Fieldstone
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a Halloween parking lot dance with Special Olympics. The event, scheduled for Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m., will be socially distanced with masks. All are welcome to join them for some fun.
On Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m., the church will be having hot dogs and s’mores around the fire pit, weather permitting. Bring your own drink.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting online classes in October. Registration is required for the free courses. A separate link will be emailed after registration. For information and to register for each, visit www.LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the events are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lrnmc.com for other options.
Upcoming classes are an infant/CPR Oct. 20 from 6:30-9 p.m. including CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Bring a life-sized doll for participation.
The second is a two-part childbirth education course Oct. 21 and 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. on both dates. The classes will meet via Google Meet and includes information on the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.
