Community notes

Classes offered
The South Iredell Senior Center is offering free chair strength and balance classes from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. at the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. This low intensity chair class is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. An RSVP is required by calling 704-662-3337.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin Dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person. There will be a DJ with music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Parents are encouraged to bring their children for bowling, to play in the game room and eat while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.
Sneaker Soiree
The Sneaker Soiree is back in-person and is planned for Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. There will be dinner, drinks and dancing, an auction with lots of offerings to bid on, crowd games, ice sculpture, wine pull and more. All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers.