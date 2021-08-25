Community notes

Classes offered

The South Iredell Senior Center is offering free chair strength and balance classes from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. at the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. This low intensity chair class is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. An RSVP is required by calling 704-662-3337.

Latin dancing

All are invited to join for Latin Dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person. There will be a DJ with music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Parents are encouraged to bring their children for bowling, to play in the game room and eat while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.

Sneaker Soiree