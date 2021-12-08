Community notes

Christmas Walk

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will be hosting its second annual “Christmas Walk” on Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. While there, visitors can walk the path to see the manger scene featuring the children of the church dressed in various costumes and see the star over the stable. As guests visit the manager, they will hear the Christmas story as well as music performed by the children. Additional activities will be offered as well. Every child that attends this special event will receive a free shoebox gift.

Advent service

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, will be having a special service, The Vigil Project, on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Vigil Project brings their True Presence Night featuring worship music and Eucharistic Adoration to St. Therese. All are invited to join them during this Advent season for a night of worship, music and adoration with the project.

Those unfamiliar with the Vigil Project are encouraged to visit www.TheVigilProject.com for videos and music. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken during the evening.

Monday service