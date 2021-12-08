Community notes

Christmas Walk
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will be hosting its second annual “Christmas Walk” on Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. While there, visitors can walk the path to see the manger scene featuring the children of the church dressed in various costumes and see the star over the stable. As guests visit the manager, they will hear the Christmas story as well as music performed by the children. Additional activities will be offered as well. Every child that attends this special event will receive a free shoebox gift.
Advent service
St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, will be having a special service, The Vigil Project, on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
The Vigil Project brings their True Presence Night featuring worship music and Eucharistic Adoration to St. Therese. All are invited to join them during this Advent season for a night of worship, music and adoration with the project.
Those unfamiliar with the Vigil Project are encouraged to visit www.TheVigilProject.com for videos and music. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken during the evening.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
Joint pain seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar entitled, Joint Pain Treatment Options. The seminar is scheduled for Dec. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information or to register attendance online, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately to participants for Google Meet. If unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered.
For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.