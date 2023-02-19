Wedding show

The Hilton Garden Inn, I-77 Exit 33, Mooresville, will be hosting its annual Wedding Show & Women’s Expo on Feb. 19 from 1-5 p.m. The showcase is free and open to the public. Come take a “walk in the garden,” enjoy refreshments, music, networking, sip and shop. There will be more than 15 vendor booths, giveaways, and the boutiques will have items for sale. Take a chance on winning a trip, tickets to the Ruben Studdard concert, hotel stay and much more! For more information call Renee Hall 704-663-6468, Ext. 609. Everyone is welcome!

Ash Wednesday services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having an Ash Wednesday Service Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Ash Wednesday will be observed at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Feb. 22. Services of Holy Eucharist with the Imposition of Ashes will be held at 12:30 and 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. These services mark the beginning of our observation of Lent.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Feb. 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carryout and dine in. Cost is $10 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Pancake breakfast

The Men of the Rock at Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community pancake breakfast March 4. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Chicken and dumpling

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be March 3 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw/applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake of various flavors and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Volunteer auxiliary scholarships

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is taking applications for $1,500 need-based/academic scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. The scholarships are intended to encourage the study and participation in medical professions.

Applications are available via local high school guidance counselors, may be picked up from the hospital’s Visitor’s Entrance desk, by email request to mlsgrandma@aol.com or downloaded from the hospital’s website, LNRMC.com, under “About” and by clicking on Volunteer Opportunities (2023 Auxiliary Scholarships).

Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited healthcare education program. The application deadline is April 23, and recipients will be announced by May 5.

Arts events

Mooresville Arts has multiple events taking place including their winter juried exhibition, the art lecture series and the upcoming 19th annual youth art show competition. It is open to all students grades K-12. Artwork intake will be Feb. 24 from 3-6 p.m. and Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Show dates are Feb. 28-March 23 with a reception at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave, from 6-8 p.m. To register for this event or for additional details about others, visit mooresvillearts/org.

Music at St. Alban’s

Pianist Lauren Jackson Coplan will be the performing artist for Music at St. Alban’s February concert Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson.

Beginning at 2 p.m. DavidsonLearns (www.davidsonlearns.org) will host a discussion with three generations of performing artists — Coplan, along with her mother, Shirley Gilpin, and her daughter, Samantha Coplan. A meet-the-artists reception follows the concert.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets, and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering The Net worship service for those with disabilities in the fellowship hall on Mondays at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.