Community notes

Raffle held
Cadence Living Mooresville, located at 198 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, is sponsoring a raffle with proceeds going to benefit the Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For more information about tickets, call Megan Lilly, director of community relations, at 704-660-8000.
Baked spaghetti
Freedom Christian Center, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, will be sponsoring a baked spaghetti fundraiser Sept. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Both dine-in and carryout are available. Cost for the meal is $8 per plate, which includes baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Newcomers’ class
Beginning Sept. 15, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on Sept. 22 from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Golf tournament
The United Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel UMC is sponsoring a golf tournament Sept. 24 at the Mallard Head Country Club, 185 Mallard Way, Mooresville.
Check in will begin that Friday at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The format of play will be Captain’s Choice, four person teams of both men and women. Cost to participate is $75. There will be special hole in one prizes.
Hole sponsors at $100 each and golfers are being sought. Those wishing to be a sponsor or join tournament play may send a check to WCUMC, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC 28117. Sign up forms for both players and sponsors may be found on the church’s website at https://www.willchapumc.org/community/umm.
Proceeds will go to support local missions includes including Habitat for Humanity, The Christian Mission and FeedNC.
Cruise-in
Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its fifth annual cruise-in Sept. 18 at 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. This free, family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be Sept. 25.
Rocky Mount Cruise-In is open to all makes, models and years. No preregistration is required since there is no fee to show vehicles. A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information.
There will also be free food, music, trophies awarded and prize drawings for attendees throughout the event. For additional information, email cars@rockymountchurch.com.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 12 and 26 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Admission is free — DJ music videos and lesson. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.
Weight loss seminar
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free, monthly educational seminars entitled "Understanding Your Weight Loss Options." The next online virtual seminar is Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville.
Those participating are encouraged to secure their reservation early as space fills quickly. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the seminar sharing information on a variety of weight loss options with a question and answer period to follow.
If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021 or view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For details and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99LNRMC(56762).
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting several tours and classes in September. Registration is required for each, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the event. For information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options. Events include:
- An interactive tour Sept. 27 at noon involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
- A breastfeeding class will be offered Sept. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
- Childbirth education classes, which are held in two parts, are planned for Sept. 15 and 22 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
- Infant/child CPR class will be held Sept. 21 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.