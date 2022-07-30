Community notes

Rummage sale

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, is hosting its 2022 huge rummage sale beginning with a pre-sale Aug. 5 from 4-8 p.m. for a $5 donation at the door. The sale continues Aug. 6 with free entrance from 7:30 a.m. to noon and a bag sale — fill a bag for $5 — from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Mooresville community going to St. Therese Little Way Preschool, Community Pregnancy Center, Christian Mission, FeedNC, the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House and St. Therese Catholic Church.

Donations will continue to be accepted for the sale until Aug. 2. For additional information, visit sainttherese.net/rummage-sale.

Free yoga

What’s better than hanging out with friends and doing yoga in the backyard at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road in Mooresville? Join for one hour of outdoor yoga with a certified instructor beginning at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month through September. The next meeting time will be Aug. 6.

The group will meet inside the church if it rains. It is open to all ages and levels of experience. Bring a mat and a beach towel; straps and blocks if desired. Free child care will be provided. Contact Emily Privette at 919-619-6527 or Hollis Adams at 704-763-8868 for more information.

Cruise-in

Brakes ‘n Shakes is held every Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at Steak ‘n Shake, 635 River Highway in Mooresville. All makes and models are welcome to this free cruise-in. The next event will be held Aug. 2.

Garden club

The Mooresville Garden Club will be starting its 2022-23 year Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. After a 15 minute meet and greet with a light brunch, there will be a 30-35 minute presentation on “Creating a Sensory Garden.”

The club will have its general business meeting that typically finishes at 11:45 a.m. informing members what is planned in this next year’s schedule. The public is welcome to join in the fun.

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in August. The seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” is scheduled Aug. 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. To register attendance and for additional information, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

Blood drive

The urgent need for blood donations remains a critical concern and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to help meet this need by hosting the “Be-a-Lifesaver” American Red Cross blood drive in Mooresville from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at 148 Lazy Lane.

As a thank you, the American Red Cross will be giving blood donors a $10 gift certificate from a selection of participating merchants and enter them in a sweepstakes to win gasoline for a year.

While walk-ins are welcome, donors are invited to schedule an appointment at: RedCrossBlood.org and enter “be-a-lifesaver” in the search box.

Grief support group

Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week in person support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning Aug. 2 and continuing every Thursday in August from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Palliative Medicine Clinic, 9735 Kincey Ave., Suite 202 in Huntersville.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Summer Supply Drive

FeedNC will be sponsoring a Summer Supply Drive on Aug. 6. This year’s goal is 10,000 pounds. Members of The Queen City Corvette Club will be gathering at Alino’s in Mooresville around 9:30 a.m. and will caravan in their Corvettes to FeedNC’s South Broad Street location to deliver donations.

According to the FeedNC site, most needed items include: cereal, olive oil, tomato sauce, kids’ snacks (like Goldfish, granola bars and applesauce), black beans, baked beans, beef and chicken broth, canned tuna, juice boxes, hot sauce, rice, pasta, sugar, flour, ketchup, spices, any canned or dry goods, coffee, fresh fruits and vegetables, canned soups, Pine Sol, paper towels, Simple Green, Borax, laundry pods, glass cleaner, all size diapers, baby wipes, baby food and formula.