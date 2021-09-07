Community notes

Memorial walk
The 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial walk and ceremony will be held in downtown Mooresville on Sept. 11, and all are invited to attend.
All are encouraged to participate in the walk, which will begin at 8:45 a.m. from two separate locations, Main Street at Iredell Avenue and Main Street at McLelland Avenue. The event will begin with the ringing of a bell, a moment of silence and a procession led by police officers and firefighters joining together at Richard’s Coffee Shop for the ceremony.
Individuals participating in the walk are asked to be there by 8:15 a.m. and make their way to one of the two locations. Those unable to walk may remain in front of the coffee shop for the commencement of the program.
Special music will be shared during the event, along with several 9/11 survivor stories and comments from Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani and Mooresville-Fire Rescue Chief Curt Deaton.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a chair for the program, which is anticipated to run until shortly after 10 a.m. The chairs may be set up in front of Richard’s Coffee Shop that morning as the roads will be closed for the event.
This special commemoration event is being sponsored by the town of Mooresville, the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman and Welcome Home Veterans.
Following the ceremony, refreshments will be served to all 9/11 survivors, first responders, veterans, town officials and members of the Exchange Club.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesdays of September from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.
This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Joint pain seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar entitled “Joint Pain Treatment Options” on Sept. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Registration is required. If unable to attend the presentation, additional seminars will be offered. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Goggle Meet.
Golf tournament
The United Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel UMC is sponsoring a golf tournament Sept. 24 at the Mallard Head Country Club, 185 Mallard Way, Mooresville.
Check-in will begin that Friday at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The format of play will be Captain’s Choice, four person teams of both men and women. Cost to participate is $75. There will be special hole in one prizes.
Hole sponsors at $100 each and golfers are being sought. Those wishing to be a sponsor or join tournament play may send a check to WCUMC, c/o Michael Brotherton, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC 28117. Sign up forms for both players and sponsors may be found on the church’s website at https://www.willchapumc.org/community/umm.
Proceeds will go to support local missions includes including Habitat for Humanity, The Christian Mission and FeedNC.
Weight loss seminars
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” a free, monthly educational seminar. The in-person seminar is Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar is Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville.
If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021 or view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For details and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99LNRMC(56762).
Grief workshop
Those who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19 are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This workshop will meet Sept. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Masks are required to attend this group. Registration is also required, and space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Fall classes
Center Stage Alliance, 110 W. Allison St., Statesville, a nonprofit organization 501©(3) is opening this fall and offering expert training in the arts to the community. Opening this month, it will offer a variety of classes in the arts, as well as begin working on community productions.
Fall classes will begin Sept. 16 for ages 18 years and younger. Class options will include music/acting, art/makeup, and dance. Registration for classes is open on the website at www.centerstagealliance.org. Students will be learning skills in preparation for auditions at Center Stage Alliance’s spring show, a fun family musical!
For more information on classes, registration and auditions, visit the website, www.centerstagealliance.org.