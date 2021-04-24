Community notes

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is hosting its spaghetti supper April 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.

Benefit car show

Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation will hold its first annual car show fundraiser hosted by GoPro Motorplex May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration will be held the day of the fundraiser at $25 per car entry.

Judging will start at noon, and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

In addition to the car show, the event will have raffles, including a 50/50 raffle, food from Willie B’s BBQ, Cold Skool Ice Cream Truck, a bounce house, DJ and Dancing Davis apparel for sale.

All are invited to come for a fun-filled day and help support the foundation.

Golf tournament

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of Mooresville will hold a charity golf tournament May 7 at the Mooresville Golf Club.