Community notes

Handbell auditions
The Bells of Lake Norman is inviting those interested to audition for its new season of ringing. Auditions will be held Aug. 24 at Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, contact bellsoflakenorman@gmail.com.
Bingo Friday
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville is hosting Bingo on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
‘Perspectives’ course set
Christ Community Church, 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multi-faceted learning experience.
The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16, with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.
To learn more about the course and for cost and registration information, visit www.perspectives.org/charlottenc. Those wanting to visit and check it out are invited to join on the first night for free. There will be a charge for subsequent classes. For questions or to save a seat, visit the above website.
Wednesday services
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will begin Wednesday night services Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Dinner and the viewing of “The Chosen” will be in the fellowship hall. A love offering will be taken for the meal.
Welcome Back to Church
Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a Welcome Back to Church community celebration Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of activities during the day, including crafts and vendors with items available for purchase, free food and drinks provided and an ongoing raffle. There will also be an opportunity for children to meet policemen, firemen and enjoy a bouncy house. All are welcome to attend.
Regular church will reopen Aug. 8 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple tours and online classes with registration required for each. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link provided.
For details or to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options. Events include:
Interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next tour is planned for Aug. 23 at noon. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. It is held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
A breastfeeding class will be offered Aug. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Childbirth education classes, which are held in two parts, are planned for Aug. 24-25 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join Latin dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Aug 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Brewery, Victory Lanes and Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Cost is $10 per person — DJ music videos and lesson. Private lessons are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Parents are encouraged to bring their children for bowling, game room and eats while having fun Latin dancing. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.
Classes offered
The South Iredell Senior Center is offering free chair strength and balance classes from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. at the center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. This low-intensity chair class is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. RSVP is required by calling 704-662-3337.