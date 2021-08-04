Community notes

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will begin Wednesday night services Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Dinner and the viewing of “The Chosen” will be in the fellowship hall. A love offering will be taken for the meal.

Welcome Back to Church

Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a Welcome Back to Church community celebration Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of activities during the day, including crafts and vendors with items available for purchase, free food and drinks provided and an ongoing raffle. There will also be an opportunity for children to meet policemen, firemen and enjoy a bouncy house. All are welcome to attend.

Regular church will reopen Aug. 8 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple tours and online classes with registration required for each. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link provided.

For details or to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options. Events include: