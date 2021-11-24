Community notes

During the evening, attendees can solve a murder, participate in a live and silent auction, and enjoy a great meal and dessert. Be sure to dress in super-fun Christmas attire, and you might also win a prize. For additional information, call Sarah Allen, executive director of the center, at 252-412-4004 or email her at Sarah.M.Allen@icloud.com .

Greek pastry sale

St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church is having its annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the busy holiday season. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 12 and raises money for local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 6 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up on Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.