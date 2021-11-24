Community notes

Auditions set
Davidson Community Players is holding open auditions for the winter Connie Company production of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.” Auditions will be Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m. both days at DCP’s Actor’s Lab, 20700 N. Main St., Cornelius. Youth ages 8-20 are invited to audition. For roles, character descriptions and other information, visit, www.DavidsonCommunityPlayers.org.
Tour planned
An On Demand video tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is planned for Dec. 1. An On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. Registration is required, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LRNMC.com and click Events. If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Teen center fundraiser
The Fuzion Teen Center is sponsoring a fundraiser dinner to be held at The Cove Church Mooresville campus, 197 Langtree Road, Mooresville. This murder mystery dinner, entitled, “I Saw Mommy Killing Santa Claus,” will be held Dec. 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 6:30 p.m. Ticket price is $62 and all tickets must be purchased by midnight Dec. 1.
During the evening, attendees can solve a murder, participate in a live and silent auction, and enjoy a great meal and dessert. Be sure to dress in super-fun Christmas attire, and you might also win a prize. For additional information, call Sarah Allen, executive director of the center, at 252-412-4004 or email her at Sarah.M.Allen@icloud.com.
Greek pastry sale
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church is having its annual Greek pastry sale fundraiser offering authentic Greek cookies and treats in time for the busy holiday season. Presented by Ladies of Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society, the Greek pastry sale runs through Dec. 12 and raises money for local outreach ministries. Orders must be placed by Dec. 6 online at GreekPastries.org or by downloading the order form and submitting via mail. Prepaid orders will receive priority and must be picked up on Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. or Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Suite A, Mooresville. Orders will not be shipped.
Christmas performance
ACTivate Community through Theatre (ACT) will be performing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” on Dec. 17-19 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. For more information, visit www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com, call 704-707-6757 or email actartisticdir1@gmail.com.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin Dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 5 and 19 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville. Admission is free. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKN latingroove.com to join the group.
Support group
Join Carolina Caring on Nov. 25 from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.