Hike planned

On March 4 at 9 a.m., everyone is invited to a three-hour discovery hike, romping through the wildlands of Lake Norman State Park. Participants will meet at the entrance to the Lake Norman State Park Visitor Center, 759 State Park Road in Troutman. The hike will go off-trail and will be led by a retired park ranger. Participants will walk to a rocky ridge near the entrance of the park and discuss the forest plants that inhabit this unique area.

This free hike is sponsored by the Friends of Lake Norman State Park, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the educational outreach, natural resource protection and recreational operations of Lake Norman State Park. Participants should wear sturdy shoes for this moderately strenuous walk in the wild. For more information, call or text Greg at 919-215-7170.

Seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free online seminar entitled, “Controlling Your Blood Pressure,” featuring Ike Nwanonyiri, M.D., of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Denver, as presenter.

The seminar is scheduled for Feb. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

Black history program

The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. will be sponsoring its annual Black History Month program celebrating and remembering using the theme “The Legacy — Past, Present and Future.” The program is free and open to the public.

Scheduled for Feb. 26 at 4 p.m., the event will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., featuring Barbara Johnson as the special guest speaker.

Garden club to meet

The Mooresville Garden Club meet March 1 in the Selma Burke room of the Mooresville Public Library main branch, 304. S. Main St., at 10 a.m. There will be a presentation of “The History of Aprons,” followed by a business meeting. The public is welcome to attend.

Chicken and dumpling

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be March 3 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw/applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake of various flavors and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts are $3 each.

Volunteer auxiliary scholarships

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is taking applications for $1,500 need-based/academic scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors in a medically-related service area. The scholarships are intended to encourage the study and participation in medical professions.

Applications are available via local high school guidance counselors, may be picked up from the hospital’s Visitor’s Entrance desk, by email request to mlsgrandma@aol.com or downloaded from the hospital’s website, LNRMC.com, under “About” and by clicking on Volunteer Opportunities (2023 Auxiliary Scholarships).

Candidates must complete an application form and provide documentation of acceptance into an accredited healthcare education program. The application deadline is April 23, and recipients will be announced by May 5.

Services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering The Net worship service for those with disabilities in the fellowship hall on Mondays at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Bible study

Wednesday Bible Study at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, has resumed and meets at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.

AARP tax prep

The South Iredell Senior Center is scheduling free tax appointments for seniors and low income individuals at the center, 202 N. Church St. For more information or to schedule an appointment with an AARP tax aide, call 704-662-3337 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning in February.

Apply for scholarship

In 2023, the fifth annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $3,000 each. Recipients will be notified by the week of April 17 and will be invited to the Girls on the Run 5K on April 29.

Any girl who participated in Girls on the Run, grades third through fifth, or Girls on Track, now Heart and Sole, grades sixth through eighth in Iredell, Rowan or Forsyth counties, and will enter college in the fall of 2023 is eligible to apply.

Scholarship guidelines and application can be found at: RhyleeFieldingMemorialScholarshipApplication2023 (runsignup.com)

Art lecture series

Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April 2023 in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.

The next lecture, “The Importance of Art Education” with Justin Leluika, will be held March 19 from 2-3 p.m. Some of the benefits to be discussed will be what can we do together to ensure that the next generation receives a well-rounded education that includes the arts? Find out more about how art education promotes student success and learning, academic improvement and life skills.

Discover more, learn about the instructor and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.