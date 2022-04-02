Community notes

Garden club

The next meeting of the Mooresville Garden Club will be held April 6 at 10 a.m. in the Selma Burke Room of the Mooresville Library, 304 S. Main St. After a short meeting, the group will meet with the mayor to plant a tree in Liberty Park for Arbor Day. For more information, call Barb at 281-728-6472 or follow their Facebook group.

Mooresville Arts

Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., is gearing up for some special events for the community to attend. On April 8 from 6-8 p.m. there will be an artists’ reception for the 44th annual SpringFest. Awards will also be presented during the evening at Mooresville Arts.

On April 10 from 2-5 p.m. a new program Ask the Artist, an educational and interactive experience, will be held. During the afternoon, 12 artists or professionals, ranging from those who specialize in drawing, painting, watercolor, photography, mosaics and wood and marketing your art will be on-site at the Mooresville Arts gallery to talk with attendees about their craft. There is no charge for this event.

To find out more about Ask the Artist and to register, visit mooresvillearts.org/special-events.

Charity golf tournament

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of Mooresville will be holding a charity golf tournament May 13 at Mooresville Golf Club, 205 Golf Course Drive. The tournament will be one of the council’s principal fundraisers this year to support many charitable efforts, including FeedNC, intellectually challenged children and classrooms, The Christian Mission, Special Olympics, Welcome Home Veterans and the Pregnancy Center of Mooresville.

Sponsors and golfers are needed to make this event a success. The Knights welcome donations of money as well as gift certificates for goods or services from businesses to be used in a silent auction and also for door prizes. Visit kofc7406.org and click under “Council Announcements” for both sponsorship and golfer registration information.

Weight loss seminars

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be April 6 at 6:30 p.m. and the second, an online seminar, will be held April 25, also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Mooresville center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300. It was noted that those interested in either seminar are encouraged to secure reservations early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures. A question and answer period will follow the presentations. If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly ones throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

Grief support

Carolina Caring is offering a free five-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion every Thursday in April from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. The group will also be offered virtually on the same days and times via Zoom. Instructions for participation will be provided at the time of registration.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Spring EggVenture

Mooresville Parks and Recreation will be offering it Spring EggVenture on April 9 from noon to 4 p.m. This family-friendly fun day will be held at Mazeppa Park, 645 Mazeppa Road. All are invited to attend and hunt for hidden eggs and other fun activities throughout the day including axe throwing, Jackie Phelps and her animal friends, a spring craft and more.

Benefit concert

Rockin’ for a Reason is coming up April 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Davesté Vineyard in Troutman featuring Too Much. This annual concert will be held to help Pharos Parenting fight child abuse and neglect. Tickets are available and can be purchased at pharosparenting/org.

Summer camp

Registration has begun for the annual summer camp activities planned for 2022 through Mooresville Parks and Recreation. Some of the activities offered will be after-school, basketball, soccer, tennis, technology, nature-themed programs and more. Visit Mooresvillerecreation.org to view the entire program listing. To register, call 704-663-7026.

Senior Center classes

The chair strength and balance class has resumed at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. This free, low intensity chair class meets on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. and is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. Registration is not needed. Just come and have fun.

Friday Lenten meals

The Knights of Columbus local council traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. COVID restrictions prevent that this year.

Instead, the council has teamed up again with Showmars to support the LAMB (Least Among My Brethren) Foundation, which supports people with intellectual disabilities in North Carolina. For every person who mentions LAMB when buying lunch or dinner at the Mooresville Showmars on a Friday during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Help support LAMB and get your Friday meal (fish or not) at Showmars, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville. Be sure to mention your purchase goes to support LAMB.

For more details about LAMB, visit https://www.lambnc.org.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine-in and carryout. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Lenten opportunities

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be offering multiple services and study courses during Lent, and all are invited to attend. Worship opportunities include: Morning Prayer on Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 a.m.; Evensong on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Eucharist on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; group meditation Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Following the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study, and all are invited to remain for these events as well.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville is offering a new GriefShare class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.

For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.