Community notes

Events include:

A virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center July 19 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Breastfeeding class will be July 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/CPR class is planned for July 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a lifesize doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education is a two-part course scheduled for July 21 and July 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. each day. The classes meet via Goggle Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

Parking lot bazaar