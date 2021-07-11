Community notes

Tag office closed
The Mooresville office of the North Carolina license tag division, 125-3 N. Main St., will be closed for vacation the week of July 12-16. Other area offices, including those in Statesville, Concord and Kannapolis, will be open.
Women’s conference
The 2021 Arise Women’s Conference is coming July 23-24 with Pastor Cheryl L. Sedgewick serving as the conference hostess. The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Ballroom, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville. This two-day event will begin Friday at 7:30 p.m. with Wisdom at the Well, and continue Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Arise Women’s Conference with Shari Gray serving will be the keynote speaker. If purchased by July 15, ticket prices are $40 per person and and $50 after that date. You may secure your seat via cashapp at $Godisminnie.
For more details, call 443-322-6760.
Classes offered
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during July. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Events include:
A virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center July 19 at 1 p.m. Interactive tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Breastfeeding class will be July 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Infant/CPR class is planned for July 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a lifesize doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education is a two-part course scheduled for July 21 and July 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. each day. The classes meet via Goggle Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Parking lot bazaar
The Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will be sponsoring a parking lot bazaar July 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. Vendor spaces are available for those wanting to participate, and must be purchased by July 29. Vendors purchase two parking spaces 18’ x 18’ at a cost of $25. Those wishing may sell from their car and the empty parking space beside as well. No vehicles in the extra spaces. To purchase spaces, call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or email dauten@sainttherese.net. Several items are prohibited to be sold including cribs, car seats, mattresses, walkers and firearms.
Little Way Preschool will be selling concessions. Vendors selling water, soda or food will have a $10 surcharge. For more information about the event, visit https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser.
Sneaker Soiree
The Sneaker Soiree is back in-person and is planned for Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. There will be dinner, drinks and dancing, an auction with lots of offerings to bid on, crowd games, ice sculpture, wine pull and more. All funds raised will directly support program advancement and scholarship funds to allow access and inclusion for every girl to participate in the program regardless of financial limitations or other barriers.
To learn more and buy tickets and/or sponsor the event, visit https://SneakerSoiree21.givesmart.com.