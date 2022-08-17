Community notes

Spaghetti dinner

Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat in or take out will both be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.

Weight loss seminar

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman is hosting a free online educational seminar, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Dr. Ryan Heider, medical director of the center, will explain surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures. A question and answer period will follow. For information or to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 888-99-LNRMC (888-995-6762).

Cruise-in

Brakes ‘n Shakes is held from 5-9 p.m. every Tuesday at Steak ‘n Shake, 635 River Highway, Mooresville. All makes and models are welcome to this free cruise-in. The next event will be held Aug. 23.

Tour planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an interactive virtual of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 29. The interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting and is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Special service

Beautifully Broken, a special community prayer and healing service, will be held at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 571 S. Main St., Troutman, on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

Beauty For Ashes Ministry’s Angela Byers will be the host with Sharnetta Clark-Gordon serving as the emcee.

The Rev. Dr. Russell Alexander, pastor of Hunters and Morrows Chapel United Methodist churches, will speak and Will and Adrienne Beatty of Columbia, South Carolina, will bring special music.