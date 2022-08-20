Community notes

Garden Club to meet

The Mooresville Garden Club will be meeting Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. in the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., at which time they will have a presentation on Mooresville’s sister city Hockenheim, Germany, and the gifted tiered planter that the club adds seasonal flowers to throughout the year.

The first 15 minutes will be a time to meet and greet along with enjoying some light refreshments. Following the 30-minute presentation, the club will have its business meeting. The public is welcome to join them.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be Sept. 9 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, roll and homemade pound cake (various flavors) and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult or large and $5 for child or small plates. Extra desserts will be $3 each.

Meet and greet

The North Mecklenburg Chorus is inviting those interested in joining the choir to come to a Meet and Mingle Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville.

The event will offer the opportunity to meet the singers and Artistic Director Todd Barnhill and to learn about their plans for the fall session. For more information, visit www.nmccsings.org.

Pancake breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast Sept. 3. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Cruise-in

Brakes ‘n Shakes is held every Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at Steak ‘n Shake, 635 River Highway, Mooresville. All makes and models are welcome to this free cruise-in. The next event will be held Aug. 23.

Art exhibits

Two exhibits at Mooresville Arts, “Interminglings” and “Pleinly Seen,” will be on display at the gallery, 103 W. Center Ave., through Sept. 22. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open house

All are invited to stop by The Christian Mission on Aug. 25 from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate 83 years of Gifts of Love and Dignifty (GLAD) to the people they serve. While there, attendees can take take a tour of the mission, enjoy light refreshments and get a better feel of why the Mooresville Christian Mission is an important fixture in the community.

For additional information, contact Diane Smith, program coordinator, at dsmith@ourchristianmission.org. Donations to support the organization can be made at https://ourchristianmission.org/glad-month/.

Blood drive

Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers will be hosting American Red Cross blood drives Aug. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in their mobile unit, outside the Medical Pavilion at Lake Norman, located at 131 Medical Park Road, in Mooresville.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC.”