Community notes

Donation

Summit Coffee on Main Street, Davidson, will donate 10% of its proceeds May 5 to the LEARNWorks after-school program at the Ada Jenkins Center. The donation celebrates Music at St. Albans (M@SA’s) community outreach program and its Slam Poetry Event at LEARNWorks, an outreach also supported by a grant to M@SA from the Town of Davidson. M@SA is grateful to both the town and Summit and urges people to patronize Summit Coffee May 5.

Parkinson’s program

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free, online seminar to discuss a Parkinson’s program, LSVT BIG®, presented by the Rehabilitation Department. All are invited April 28 from noon to 1 p.m. Presenter Laurice M. Morton, PT, DPT, Certified LSVT BIG®, will discuss LSVT BIG®, an intensive, effective, one-on-one treatment created to help people with Parkinson’s disease.

Once registered, registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. If the class is full, email mitzie.mcurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For more information and to register online, visit lnrmc.com and click “Events.”

Joint pain

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in May, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for May 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

Golf tournament

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of Mooresville will be holding a charity golf tournament May 13 at Mooresville Golf Club, 205 Golf Course Drive. The tournament will be one of the council’s principal fundraisers this year to support many charitable efforts, including FeedNC, intellectually challenged children and classrooms, The Christian Mission, Special Olympics, Welcome Home Veterans and the Pregnancy Center of Mooresville.

Sponsors and golfers are needed to make this event a success. The Knights welcome donations of money as well as gift certificates for goods or services from businesses to be used in a silent auction and also for door prizes. Visit kofc7406.org and click under “Council Announcements” for both sponsorship and golfer registration information.

Benefit concert

Rockin’ for a Reason is coming up April 29 from 6-9 p.m. at Davesté Vineyard in Troutman featuring Too Much Sylvia. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening. This annual concert will be held to help Pharos Parenting fight child abuse and neglect. Tickets are available and can be purchased at pharosparenting/org or call 704-878-2227. There will be food trucks, wine sales and dancing as well.