Community notes

Car show

Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W, Highway 152, Mooresville, will be hosting a car show Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Entry fee is canned food, which will be donated to FeedNC.

Fun Day

Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Avenue, will be hosting a Fun Day, with fun for all ages. Everyone is invited to the event, which will be held Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. There will be free food, games and a car show.

Artoberfest

Artoberfest is taking place at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave. There are close to 140 artworks on display at the gallery through Oct. 27. You can see these exhibits during gallery hours, Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street festival

The Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic is scheduled for Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m., and the community is invited to come and join in this free, family-friendly event.

The festival, held in partnership with Ghostface Brewing and Southern Style Band and Friends, will be set up on East Statesville Avenue in Mooresville, offering lots of fun activities for the family to enjoy including a parade of costumes, for all ages to participate in, games, a trick-or-treating lane, pumpkin decorating, face painting, chalk art, pumpkin patch, which will be set up offering a great opportunity for photographs at the festival, and more.

Live music provided by Southern Style & Friends, and a number of food trucks will be onsite offering a variety of food choices available for purchase.

Pancake breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast Nov. 5. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the homemade chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce and homemade pound cake and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult or large and $5 for child or small plates. Extra dessert is $3.

Joint pain treatmentLake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free on demand online seminar in November titled “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for Nov. 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for information and to register. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.

For information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, Mooresville, will be hosting, “The Bible in 31 Days” through Oct. 31. All are invited to join the every day from 7-8 p.m. for preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more, visit the church website at lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.

Senior center events

The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Center Street, Mooresville, will be hosting a Chefs for Seniors event. The 1 p.m. event will provide nutrition information, food trivia and the opportunity to receive some recipes. Snacks will be provided at this time as well. RSVP to 704-662-3337.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during November. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Events include:

Interactive virtual and on demand tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free on demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next on demand tour is set for Nov. 1 from 7-10 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for Nov. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant care class. The class will be held Nov. 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Classes are offered monthly and fill quickly. Cost is $15.