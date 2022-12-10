Community notes

Downtown happenings

There are still some fun holiday events to attend. Don’t miss the second Mistletoe Sip & Shop, which is scheduled for Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m., and the Winterlights Alive light show, which will run through Dec. 25 each night until 9 p.m. For additional information on the events, visit the downtown commission’s website at https://www.downtownmooresville.com/signature-events.

Santa to a Senior

There are many opportunities to give and help during this special season, and one of those is going on right now, the Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior. The Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce’s office has a tree with tags which you can choose and get items for area seniors to be able to enjoy Christmas.

Drop by their office at 149 E. Iredell Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and select one or more. The tree is located in the Chamber lobby.

Cards wanted

Felicity Gives Back, a community outreach of Felicity Manor, a future residential care facility for widows, wants to help make Christmas special for their widows and is asking for the community to share Christmas cards. Any variety of Christmas cards with a simple signature or note in an unsealed envelope is what is needed. Send the cards by Dec. 11 to Felicity Manor, P.O. Box 882, Mooresville, NC 28115 or drop them off at their community mailbox located at 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, behind Freedom Christian Center.

Giving Tree

During December, Mooresville Public Library locations are collecting new hats, scarves and gloves for the Christian Mission and canned food for FeedNC. Donations can be hung on one of their giving trees, or the canned food can be placed in a box and put under the tree.

Youth Services at the Main Library will have a diaper tree to collect diapers and wipes for the Iredell Partnership for Young Children pamper pantry.

The main branch is at 304 S. Main St., and the West branch is located at 614 Brawley School Road.

Giving Machine

After visits to New York’s Rockefeller Plaza and London’s Hyde Park in seasons past, the world-famous “Light the World Giving Machine” is coming to Charlotte this holiday season.

These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. People can insert their credit card into these special giving machines and donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia. And in Charlotte, people will also be able to use the “Light the World Mobile Giving Machine” to support two local charities — Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays — and buy such items as a soft pillow and warm blanket for a newly arrived refugee or a week’s worth of groceries for a family in need.

The “Light the World Mobile Giving Machine” will be near the fountain in Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence shopping complex, located one block north of I-485 on Providence Road, from Dec. 13-17. For more information, visit https://www.mobilegivingmachine.org.

Christmas concert

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will host the trio Musically Yours, back for a Christmas concert Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Jayne and Randall Sprinkle, along with Brandi Nolish, will be performing on the harp, piano, harp guitar and cello. This year’s event will also include Brad Bailey, a multi-instrumentalist. The concert will feature a mix of Christmas favorites and modern Christmas tunes.

Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $15 for single, $25 for couple and $10 for student. For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in January, Joint Pain Treatment Options. The seminar is scheduled for Jan. 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Church events

Area churches have planned some Christmas events, and the community is invited to attend.

These include:

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Center Church Road — Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6-7 p.m., Centre will host its annual Christmas Eve candlelight worship service in the sanctuary. Please join as they rejoice in the birth of our Savior.

Christmas Sunday worship service, 10:30-11:30 a.m. as they celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to this joyous event.

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway — Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road — A drive-thru live Nativity will be held at the church Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. All invited to come and see the eight stations on the birth of Jesus Christ during special Christmas event.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion service at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St. — The music ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will share “Songs at the Manger” on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. “Songs at the Manger” is an evening of reflection through musical solos, duets, trio and more with scripture reading.

First Baptist Church is in downtown Mooresville. The public is invited to attend. For information, visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road — Christmas concert Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. featuring the trio, Musically Yours — Jayne and Randall Sprinkle and Brandi Nolish and including Brad Bailey. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 for single, $25 for couple and $10 for student.

Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., family service with pageant and Holy Communion; and 8 p.m. Festival Holy Communion

Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m., Lessons and Carols with Holy Communion

New Year’s Day, 10:30 a.m., Holy Communion celebrating the New Year

For information, call 704-663-5659.