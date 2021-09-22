Community notes

Let it Shine
The Dale Jr. Foundation and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation have partnered for the inaugural “Let Hope Shine” event Oct 12 beginning at 6 p.m. at Cornelius Road Park, Mooresville. There will be a special luminary lighting at the event as this is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. There will also be food trucks, activities for kids and some Catwalk for a Cause kids will be on hand.
Golf tournament
The Fore! Child Abuse Prevention golf tournament is being planned for Oct. 11 at Trump National Golf Club, Mooresville with proceeds to benefit Pharos Parenting in Statesville. Play as individual or in teams or four. Individuals will be added to make teams of four in Captains Choice.
Sponsorships and registrations for the tournament are open. Visit pharosparenting.org/fore-golf-tournament to register or for more information.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin Dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 26 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Dr., Mooresville. Admission is free – DJ music videos and lesson. Salsa, merengue, bachata and hustle will be offered. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.
Special tour
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting an interactive tour of its Storks Landing Maternity Center Sept. 27 at noon. This tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Registration is required, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the event. For information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If the tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.