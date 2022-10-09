Community notes

Faith and Blue

As part of Faith and Blue, a police and community outreach initiative, there will be several community outreach events and the public is invited to participate. On Oct. 9, there will be a Shred Event at the Mooresville Police Department, 2847 Charlotte Highway, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Oct. 10 there will be a Coffee with a Cop event at Starbuck’s on Exit 33 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cancer support

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly cancer support group that meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. This group meets in hospital classrooms A and B with the next meeting scheduled for Oct. 19.

The cancer support group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required. A free lunch is served.

For more information about the support group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859 or Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Multiple Myeloma

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group that meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. in the hospital’s Meeting Rooms A and B at 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville. The next support group meeting is Oct. 19.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Registration is not required. For information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859 or Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

Concert planned

Matt Rogers will be in concert at Shug’s at Brooklyn Square South, 209 S. Lee St., Salisbury, on Oct. 13. Rogers is an energetic performer with a fiery country voice that is equally at home in the writer’s room. An award-winning writer whose songs have earned recognition from “American Songwriter,” NSAI, CMT, and more, Rogers signed with Nashville’s Vere Music in 2021. His video for “Billboard” has surpassed 400,000 views with his other videos climbing as well. Rogers still maintains an extensive tour schedule playing venues across the country and sharing the stage with some of country music’s hottest names.

Barbecue planned

Fieldstone Presbyterian, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having its annual barbecue Oct. 15 beginning at 11 a.m. For more than 40 years, Fieldstone has donated all profits from the event to local charities, giving back to the community. Pick up and dine in will be available this year.

Expo planned

The Lake Norman Business Expo is approach and will take place at the Huntersville Recreation Center, 11836 Verhoeff Drive, Huntersville. The location is beside the Merancas campus of Central Piedmont Community College and across the street from the Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center. The expo is Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to the public, and there is no admission charge.

Senior center event

The South Iredell Senior Center is planning for its Santa’s Gift Shop and is calling all Santa’s elves to come to the Mooresville, 202 N. Church St., on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon to help get ready for the sale.

Blood drive

The Knights of Columbus blood drive, conducted by the Red Cross, is planned for Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville.

Red Cross will conduct the drive-in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. Each donor will receive a $5 e-Gift card via email to a merchant of their choice and a Red Cross T-shirt.

Sign up at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ST%20THERESE.

Tour scheduled

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center Oct. 24 from noon to 1 p.m. The tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Registration is required; once registered, the participant will receive an email with a link. For information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”