Special music

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will be welcoming Queen City Vocals to its 10:30 a.m. service March 26. This ensemble of young vocalists will sing the prelude, offertory and postlude. All are invited to this special musical opportunity. For more information, call 704-663-5659.

Blood drive

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will host a blood drive March 27 beginning at 3 p.m.

Multiple myeloma fundraiser

The Lake Norman Area Multiple Myeloma Support Group is having a “FUN RAISER” for LLS sponsored by the Victory Lanes Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, on March 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. There will be a $20 cover charge/donation. The event will feature two comedians and silent auction, and food and beverages will be available. All proceeds go to LLS -Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Volunteers needed

Project Linus of Iredell County needs volunteers to make warm, cuddly no-sew fleece blankets for vulnerable children in the community. The fleece will be provided free of charge due to a generous donation. If you or your community/church group would like to make blankets, contact Sherry Klepfer at sherry@the-klepfers.com or visit www.ProjectLinusIredellNC.org.

Joint pain seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in April, Joint Pain Treatment Options, on April 1 from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

Plant sale

The Mooresville Garden Club will be having a plant sale April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and East Statesville Avenue. Items available for purchase at the sale will include various things made and donated by club members as well as yard art, perennials, shrubs and other miscellaneous items.

Tribute concert planned

A special concert is coming to Mooresville featuring Stephen Freeman as Elvis with the Echoes of A Legend Show Band presented by “The King” title sponsor Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Heritage House and Pet Pilgrimage. The concert will be held April 16 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m.

The special event is a tribute concert in memory of Dandy Don Parker, who passed away in 2022, with all proceeds going to benefit Felicity Manor, a 501c3 nonprofit which supports widows and widowers in Mooresville.

Tickets are on sale at Felicity Manor’s website, with VIP tickets also available which includes a preshow meet and greet with the artist and exclusive front rows seating. Visit www.felicitymanor.com for tickets.

AARP tax prep

The South Iredell Senior Center is scheduling free tax appointments for seniors and low income individuals at the center, 202 N. Church St. For more information or to schedule an appointment with an AARP tax aide, call 704-662-3337 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art lecture series

Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April 2023 in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.

The next lecture, “Here’s How I Work It” with Anne Harkness, will be held April 23 from 2-3 p.m.

Harkness, a top-selling and admired artist, will share information about what she looks for in strong paintings and how it is different for every new piece. She will ask the tough questions, such as: What was the plan? What was the process? Did it work? These are some of the questions she will discuss while looking at some art together with the audience.

Discover more, learn about the instructor and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.

Services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering The Net worship service for those with disabilities in the fellowship hall Mondays at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Bible study

Wednesday Bible Study at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, has resumed and meets at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.