Community notes

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during December. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.

For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. If you have any questions about the class, email: amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.

Events are as follows:

An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next tour is Dec. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Childbirth education is a two-part course with classes planned for Dec. 15 and 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. both dates. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and cost is $50.

