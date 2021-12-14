Community notes

Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during December. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.
For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. If you have any questions about the class, email: amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.
Events are as follows:
An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next tour is Dec. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Childbirth education is a two-part course with classes planned for Dec. 15 and 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. both dates. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and cost is $50.
Infant/child CPR class is Dec. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Play scheduled
Davidson Community Players’ The Connie Company will be performing “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour Street, Davidson. The production will be directed by Jessica Zingher. For details about Davidson Community Players and the Connie Company, visit www.DavidsonCompanyPlayers.org or call the DCP office at 704-892-7953.
Christmas performance
ACTivate Community through Theatre (ACT) will be performing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” Dec. 17-19 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. For more information, visit www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com. , call 704-707-6757 or email actartisticdir1@gmail.com.
Latin dancing
All are invited to join for Latin Dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Wobbly Butt Tap House & Entertainment, 125 Morlake Dr., Mooresville. Admission is free. Masks are welcome. Sanitizers will be offered. Visit LKNlatingroove.com to join the group.