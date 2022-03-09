Community notes

Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a blood drive conducted by One Blood on March 19 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in the multipurpose room in the parish life center, 217 Brawley School Road.
The blood drive will be conducted in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. All donors are required to wear masks and to bring a photo ID. All donors will receive a “hero” T-shirt and a $20 eGift card.
To register online, visit https://sainttherese.net/events/blood-drive.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center of Mooresville, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, will have its baked spaghetti dinner March 19 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and includes salad, bread and dessert to go along with the baked spaghetti. Eat-in or takeout will be available. These dinners are held every third Friday of the month.
Lunch and learn
Caregiver 101 Lunch and Learn class will be offered at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. This class will teach you how to navigate community resources, learn about how to handle being a caregiver and what types of tough decisions are ahead and how to handle a crisis. You must rsvp by March 28. Call 704-662-3337.
Boutique
Maids & Matrons, a boutique for women of all ages to receive free essential undergarments and hygiene products, is open every third Saturday from 8-10 a.m. The next date to be opened will be March 19. The boutique is located at Freedom Christian Center, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway.
Those wishing to help and donate either time, products or money may do so as well. Contact them for more information or to schedule a local pick up time, 704-664-3600.
Weight loss seminar
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” There will be an online seminar March 28 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Mooresville center. Those interested are encouraged do secure their reservation early as space fills quickly.
Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will lead the program with a question and answer period to follow. If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly ones throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).
Healthy joints seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar from noon to 1 p.m. March 15 entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints” featuring Orthopedic Nurse Navigator Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation.
For more information and to register attendance online, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.
Pet contest
The Carolina Caring Foundation has announced its second annual cutest pet contest, where community members can vote for their favorite furry friend. The top 12 finalists will be featured in the organization’s 2023 calendar.
Pet owners can enter the contest by making a donation to Pet Peace of Mind at CarolinaCaring.org/cutest-pet and submitting a photo of their pet to foundation@carolinacaring.org by March 13. Voting will begin March 14 on Carolina Caring’s Foundation Facebook page. The winner will be announced March 22. For more information and contest details, visit CarolinaCaring.org/cutest-pet.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during March. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.
For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Events include:
Interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center scheduled for March 28 at from noon to 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. It will be held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
Infant/child CPR class will be held March 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education is a two-part class and will be held March 16 and 23 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.
Diabetes seminar
Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes.
“The Get Active to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes” seminar is a part of Journey to a Healthier Me, a 16-week lifestyle change program designed for people who are at high risk for Type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. The program introduces the concept of getting active and is designed for people with prediabetes. The free, online seminar is March 22 at 6 p.m. with registration required.
To register, visit DavisRegional.com/Events or LNRMC.com/Events. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date.