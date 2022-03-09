Community notes

Interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center scheduled for March 28 at from noon to 1 p.m. It is free to prospective and expectant parents. It will be held through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant/child CPR class will be held March 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education is a two-part class and will be held March 16 and 23 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

Diabetes seminar

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes.