Community notes

The next On Demand tour is Feb. 1 with the interactive tour scheduled for Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. Interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both online tour options require registration. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.

For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If all classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.

Port-a-Pit fundraiser

Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN) is holding its bi-annual Port-a-Pit fundraiser Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the office, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. Each plate costs $10 and includes 1/2 chicken, beans, slaw and a roll.

All proceeds help the nonprofit with its mission to end child abuse and neglect in the community.

This fundraiser will also be providing a special opportunity to show appreciation for local law enforcement officers through its "Treat an Officer to Lunch" by purchasing a plate to be donated and delivered to law enforcement officers that day at lunchtime.