Community notes

Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Feb. 5 from 5-8 p.m. This will be drive-thru only event.
Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Hospital classes
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an online infant care class Feb. 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15, and registration is required. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. Once registered, a separate link will be emailed to participants. If the classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Maternity center tours
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting.
The next On Demand tour is Feb. 1 with the interactive tour scheduled for Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. Interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.
Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both online tour options require registration. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.
For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If all classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.
Port-a-Pit fundraiser
Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN) is holding its bi-annual Port-a-Pit fundraiser Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the office, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. Each plate costs $10 and includes 1/2 chicken, beans, slaw and a roll.
All proceeds help the nonprofit with its mission to end child abuse and neglect in the community.
This fundraiser will also be providing a special opportunity to show appreciation for local law enforcement officers through its "Treat an Officer to Lunch" by purchasing a plate to be donated and delivered to law enforcement officers that day at lunchtime.
Those wishing to order for themselves, their business/office, and/or for an officer can do so by visiting the website, www.pharosparenting.org, or by calling 704-878-2227. Orders of eight or more plates can be delivered upon request, within Iredell County. Orders must be placed by Feb. 3 to be guaranteed. Walk-ins are available while supplies last.
Support group
Carolina Caring will be offering a free, online grief and caregiving support group designed to help participants cope with the grief that comes with anticipating the death of a loved one and the many losses that can occur as their illness progresses.
This virtual group will meet every Thursday in February from 6-7 p.m. beginning Feb. 4. To register, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.