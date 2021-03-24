Community notes

Art workshop

Early bird registration for the four-day workshop presented by Mooresville Arts is approaching March 31. This workshop conducted by watercolorist Fred Graff will be held at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville, on April 25-28. Inside and outside areas will be available for both painting and eating, and COVID restrictions will be observed.

The early bird special for the event is $400 for Mooresville Arts members and $450 for nonmembers. After March 31, cost from April 1-15 is $450 for Mooresville Arts members and $500 is nonmembers. There is a $100 deposit required. For details, visit www.mooresvillearts.org.

Friday dinners

There are a few more Fridays to participate in the Friday fish dinners to benefit the LAMB program.

Traditionally the Knights of Columbus Local Council 7406 holds these dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. Due to COVID, the council teamed up with Showmars in Mooresville to support the LAMB Program (Least Among My Brethren), which helps people with intellectual disabilities.