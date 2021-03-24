Community notes

Art workshop
Early bird registration for the four-day workshop presented by Mooresville Arts is approaching March 31. This workshop conducted by watercolorist Fred Graff will be held at Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville, on April 25-28. Inside and outside areas will be available for both painting and eating, and COVID restrictions will be observed.
The early bird special for the event is $400 for Mooresville Arts members and $450 for nonmembers. After March 31, cost from April 1-15 is $450 for Mooresville Arts members and $500 is nonmembers. There is a $100 deposit required. For details, visit www.mooresvillearts.org.
Friday dinners
There are a few more Fridays to participate in the Friday fish dinners to benefit the LAMB program.
Traditionally the Knights of Columbus Local Council 7406 holds these dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. Due to COVID, the council teamed up with Showmars in Mooresville to support the LAMB Program (Least Among My Brethren), which helps people with intellectual disabilities.
For every person who mentions LAMB when buying a Friday fish dinner or any other food item on the menu at the Showmars Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Call 704-662-3383 and be sure to mention the purchase is to support LAMB.
The remaining dates to help with this fundraiser to benefit LAMB include March 26 and April 2. Details about LAMB: visit https://www.lambnc.org/
Virtual ‘mourning’ coffee group set
Grief can be a lonely experience. Grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good ‘Mourning’ Coffee Group, a virtual and informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.
This online group meets every third Friday in March and April via Zoom beginning at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited. To register visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Microwave recipes
The Catawba County Library is hosting a series designed to teach teens how to make hearty, filling dishes using the microwave. April Vigardt from the N.C. Cooperative Extension will lead 30-minute Zoom sessions demonstrating how to assemble and cook the simple but delicious meals.
The library will provide some ingredients for each recipe in weekly kits, but if registration fills up, teens are welcome to attend the Zoom session by supplying their own ingredients or to simply watch and learn the process.
The next recipes are for chili today, March 24; and eggless chocolate mug cake March 31. To register for any or all of the sessions, visit https://tinyurl.com/CatCoMicrowave or call 828-465-8665.