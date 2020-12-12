Community notes

Fruit sale
Faith United Methodist Church is having its annual fruit sale this week. The fruit is fresh from Florida. If you would like to purchase a box, call the church at 704-664-5493 or 980-226-6409.
Spaghetti dinner
Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, hosts a spaghetti dinner every third Friday with the next meal scheduled Dec. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate which, in addition to the spaghetti, includes salad, garlic bread and dessert. Eat-in or takeout are available.
Blood drive
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will sponsor a blood drive Dec. 22 from 3-6 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Seminar set
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman will once again be hosting its free monthly education seminar entitled, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The next online seminar will be Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures. A question and answer period will follow.
To register, or to receive additional information, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com for upcoming dates and times.
Santa’s virtual mission
Santa needs help to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Therefore, every Tuesday in December at 9 a.m., the South Iredell Senior Center will post a mission task on Facebook for others to complete. The first person to complete the mission and post a picture to their Facebook page will get a gift from Santa. Missions may be things like bake Christmas cookies, decorate your tree, send Christmas cards and more.
Tour planned
An interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents and will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
LNRMC Online classes
Infant/Child CPR class is planned for Dec. 15 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation.
Childbirth Education is a two-part course scheduled for Dec. 16 and 30 from 6:30-9 p.m. on both dates. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.
