Community notes

Santa’s virtual mission

Santa needs help to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Therefore, every Tuesday in December at 9 a.m., the South Iredell Senior Center will post a mission task on Facebook for others to complete. The first person to complete the mission and post a picture to their Facebook page will get a gift from Santa. Missions may be things like bake Christmas cookies, decorate your tree, send Christmas cards and more.

Tour planned

An interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents and will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

LNRMC Online classes

Infant/Child CPR class is planned for Dec. 15 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation.

Childbirth Education is a two-part course scheduled for Dec. 16 and 30 from 6:30-9 p.m. on both dates. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.