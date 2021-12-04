Community notes

Christmas crafts
The South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, will be having two Christmas craft opportunities at the center. RSVPs are needed for both events by calling 704-662-3337. The first, planned for Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a Christmas centerpiece craft with live greenery. The second, scheduled for Dec. 22 from 1-3 p.m., is a button snowman craft with a wooden backdrop.
Joint pain seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar entitled Joint Pain Treatment Options. The seminar is scheduled for Dec. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information or to register attendance online, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately to participants for Google Meet. If unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.
Hospital news
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during December. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.
For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. If you have any questions about the class, email: amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.
Events are:
An On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next tour is Dec. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. The tour is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
A breastfeeding class will be offered Dec. 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Childbirth education is a two-part course with classes planned Dec. 15 and 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. both dates. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and cost is $50.
Infant/child CPR class is Dec. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Grief workshop
Those who have suffered a loss are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101, a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This free, in-person workshop will meet Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Registration is required, and safety protocols will be in place. Participants will be required to wear a mask during the workshop. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 866-466-0466, ext. 3201.