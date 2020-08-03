Community notes

Enrollment time
Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, is enrolling now for the 2020-21 school year. Visit the website at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool for more information or contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or 980-444-2305.
Online seminar
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints.” The seminar, scheduled for Aug. 11 from 12:30-1:30 p.m., will feature Orthopedic Nurse Navigator Jaycee Dedmon, BSN, RN, ONC, as presenter.
The presentation will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions afterwards. For additional information and to register to attend, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately to you for Google Meet.
Reunion canceled
The 138th meeting of the Isenhour reunion, which was scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and the availability of a suitable location. The members of the family are asked to pass this information along to others when possible. Plans are to resume the annual gathering in 2021 to continue the tradition. For more information, call Kevin Johnson at 704-662-8638.
