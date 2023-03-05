Port-a-Pit

Bethesda AME Zion Church, 1425 Shearers Road, Mooresville, will host a Port-A-Pit chicken sale March 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $12 per plate, which includes half a chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert.

Health Fair and Expo

The annual health fair and wellness expo is coming March 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. There will be lots taking place at the event including health screenings, a blood drive, vendors and more.

Reception

An awards reception for the Mooresville Arts 19th annual youth art show competition will be March 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Avenue. The artwork will be on display until March 23. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tribute concert

A special concert is coming to Mooresville featuring Stephen Freeman as Elvis with the Echoes of A Legend Show Band presented by “The King” title sponsor Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Heritage House and Pet Pilgrimage. The concert will be held April 16 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show beginning at 4 p.m.

The special event is a tribute concert in memory of Dandy Don Parker, who passed away in 2022, with all proceeds going to benefit Felicity Manor, a 501c3 nonprofit which supports widows and widowers in Mooresville.

Tickets are on sale at Felicity Manor’s website, with VIP tickets also available which includes a meet and greet with the artist before the show and exclusive front rows seating. Visit www.felicitymanor.com for tickets.

Special service

North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will be coming to Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, on March 19 to speak during the 10 a.m. worship service.

While the service will begin at 10 a.m., folks interested in attending are encouraged to arrive early. For more information, contact the church office at 704-662-9303 or email to office@trinitybaptist.com.

Music at St. Alban’s

The Helios Trio, a dynamic ensemble composed of pianist Chi-Chen Wu, violinist John Fadial and cellist Beth Vanderborgh, will be presenting the March concert for Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA).

Scheduled for March 19 at 3 p.m., the concert will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, and will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m. The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets, and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering The Net worship service for those with disabilities in the fellowship hall on Mondays at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during March. Registration is required for each event; and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com, go under patient & visitors and click “Events.”

Art lecture series

Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April 2023 in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.

The next lecture, “The Importance of Art Education” with Justin Leluika, will be held March 19 from 2-3 p.m. Some of the benefits to be discussed will be what can we do together to ensure that the next generation receives a well-rounded education that includes the arts? Find out more about how art education promotes student success and learning, academic improvement and life skills.

Discover more, learn about the instructor and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.