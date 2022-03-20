Community notes

Shred It event
The Mooresville Police Department, 750 W. Iredell Ave., will be hosting a free Shred-it event April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon in the front parking lot, rain or shine. All are invited to bring items, which will be shredded on-site. Because of the number of those anticipated to participate, attendees are encouraged to bring no more than two bank size boxes of items.
Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper, which this month offers a return to inside dining as well as drive-thru, March 25 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate and will include a choice of different sauces of Alfredo, meat sauce or marinara, along with a salad bar, bread, dessert, tea, water and coffee.
Spring EggVenture
Mooresville Parks and Recreation will be offering its Spring EggVenture on April 9 from noon to 4 p.m. This family-friendly fun day will be at Mazeppa Park, 645 Mazeppa Road, and all are invited to come hunt for hidden eggs and enjoy other activities throughout the day, including axe throwing, Jackie Phelps and her animal friends, a spring craft and more.
St. Alban’s concert
Music at St. Alban’s will present a concert entitled “La Favorite” and performed by Ensemble Vermillian on March 27 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. Performers are Frances Blaker, David Wilson, Barbara Krumdieck and Barbara Weiss.
The concert will be preceded by a youth recital at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artist reception. In addition to the live performance, the concert will also be available via livestreaming. For information about the streaming option and latest COVID protocols, visit www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.
Senior Center classes
The chair strength and balance class has resumed at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St. This free, low intensity chair class meets on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m. and is designed to increase strength, flexibility and improve balance. Registration is not needed. Just come and have fun.
Friday Lenten meals
The Knights of Columbus local council traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. COVID-19 restrictions prevent that this year.
Instead, the council has teamed up again with Showmars to support the LAMB (Least Among My Brethren) Foundation, which supports people with intellectual disabilities in North Carolina. For every person who mentions LAMB when buying lunch or dinner at the Mooresville Showmars on a Friday during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause. Help support LAMB and get your Friday meal (fish or not) at Showmars, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville. Be sure to mention your purchase goes to support LAMB.