Community notes

Barbecue planned

Fieldstone Presbyterian, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having its annual barbecue Oct. 15 beginning at 11 a.m. For more than 40 years, Fieldstone has donated all profits from the event to local charities, giving back to the community. Pick up and dine-in will be available this year.

Lunchtime services

Mooresville’s First Presbyterian Church is offering Lunchtime Service, a convenient and inspiring midday outreach of the church, starting at 12:15 p.m. in its 143 Broad St. facility.

Workers of all ages and callings at circular tables have lunch during the program, either brought or ordered from the church website at www.mooresvillefpc.org. Two worship songs precede the day’s lesson followed by table discussion. The program title and Psalm on Oct. 5 will be Job Security (Psalm 33).

It lasts less than an hour, although extended conversations in the Performance Coffeehouse,located in the same building, are possible for those able to remain longer. For more information, call the church office at 704-664-5275.

Special services

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church, 381 Williamson Road, will be hosting, “The Bible in 31 Days” through Oct. 31. All are invited to join every night in October from 7-8 p.m. for Preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more, visit the church website at Lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004.

Senior center event

The South Iredell Senior Center will begin planning for its Santa’s Gift Shop and is calling all Santa’s Elves to come to the Mooresville, 202 N. Church St. Oct. 7 and 28 from 10 a.m. to noon to help get ready for the sale.

Blessing of animals

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will host its Blessing of the Animals service Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. in celebration of the Feast of Francis of Assisi. The service will be a casual one, gathering outdoors in the back of the church. The public is invited to bring their pets either in person, in photo or drawing form, or even in plush form for a blessing. Pets of all kinds are welcome.

Blood drive

The K of C Blood Drive, conducted by the Red Cross, is planned for Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Saint Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road.

Red Cross will conduct the drive in accordance with their COVID-19 safety guidelines. Each donor will receive a $5 e-Gift card via email to a merchant of their choice and a Red Cross T-shirt.

Sign up on-line at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ST%20THERESE.

Sneaker Soiree

Get ready for a fun and festive night celebrating Girls on the Run’s fifth annual Sneaker Soiree. Tickets are on sale now for this special event, which is planned for Oct. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at Mooresville’s The Venues at Langtree, 554 Langtree Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a dinner, drinks, and dancing, a silent and live auction, the wine pull, shopping with Kendra Scott and crowd games for amazing prizes.

Bring your family, friends, and co-workers to this fun-filled evening. Sponsorships are available for businesses that include tickets to the event as a perfect networking opportunity and night out for co-workers. Visit https://SneakerSoiree22.givesmart.com for tickets, to browse auction items and for additional information about the event.